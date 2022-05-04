New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled For India, Launch Soon

The tech-loaded C-Class will be offered with one petrol and two diesel engine options

  • New-gen Mercedes C-Class will be offered in three broad variants: C200, C220d and C300d.

  • Each powertrain now gets mild hybrid tech as standard for improved fuel economy.

  • It is longer and wider than before with the additional wheelbase offering more room in the rear.

  • New C-Class gets a similar dashboard to the S-Class with a vertically-oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen display for the MBUX infotainment system.

  • Prices will be announced on May 10, expected to start from Rs 55 lakh onwards.

The sixth-generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in 2021 and is now in India. It is already in production ahead of its upcoming launch on May 10, and it has now been officially unveiled with market-specific details.

The latest C-Class looks like a downsized S-Class in terms of its design while being offered with similar levels of technology. It has also grown in size, being 65mm longer, 10mm wider and has increased its ground clearance by 7mm. Furthermore, the wheelbase is now longer by 25mm and Mercedes states that 21mm of that has been dedicated to making the rear seats more spacious. 

Mercedes announced that the new C-Class will only be offered in three broad options: C200, C220d and C300d. The C200 and C220d will be available in the Avantgarde trim only at the time of launch while the C300d will be offered in the AMG Line trim only. The latter trim gets noticeable sporty exterior details over the Avantgarde variant.

All variants get updated powertrains with an integrated starter motor (48V mild-hybrid tech) as standard across all of them for improved fuel economy. Here are the engine-wise specifications of each:

 

C200

C220d

C300d

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

Power

204PS

200PS

265PS

Torque

300Nm

440Nm

550Nm

Mild hybrid boost

Upto 20PS and 200Nm

Upto 20PS and 200Nm

Upto 20PS and 200Nm

CLaimed fuel efficiency

16.9kmpl

23kmpl

20.37kmpl

The C220d is the most fuel efficient model Mercedes-Benz sells in India. Even the most powerful engine option here, a diesel, is notably more economical than the petrol C-Class. Each powertrain is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Inside the cabin, the C-Class takes a lot of inspiration from the S-Class. It has a similarly styled central console, minus the hyperscreen, with its vertically aligned 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the latest generation of MBUX tech. The digital driver’s display is positioned nice and low, sitting below the top-line of the dashboard. Many of the controls are now touch-based for a modern interactive experience. Other features on offer include basic ADAS functions, a large sunroof, ambient lighting, a premium Burmester sound system and plush upholstery.

Mercedes is even offering the C-Class with the same Sienna Brown upholstery as the S-Class. For the sportier AMG Line, the C-Class gets the new flat-bottom steering wheel with the two rows of steering mounted controls.

The new C-Class follows Mercedes’ ongoing design philosophy of smooth surfaces and minimal edges. Its elongated bonnet adds to its elegant profile while the character lines and added width give it a sporty appeal. The split taillamp design and the tapered rear end makes it immediately recognisable as a member of the latest-generation of Mercedes sedans.

Prices for the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be announced on May 10 and bookings have been open since the start of the month. Given the prolonged issues in relation to semiconductor shortages and similar disruptions in the supply chain, lengthy waiting periods can be expected for the popular model. It is likely to be priced from Rs 55 lakh onwards and will continue to rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and the Volvo S60.

