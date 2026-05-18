New-gen 2026 Honda City Facelift Leaked Ahead of Launch, Here’s How It Looks

Honda fans can rejoice as the carmaker has answered to the long-awaited need of the market. The Honda City, which is currently on sale in its fifth generation, is poised to get a facelift, which will be launched on May 22. The new City sedan has been spotted undisguised ahead of its launch, and the spy shots give us a clear view of its refreshed design. Here’s everything we could spot:

What Could Be Spotted?

The spyshots of the facelifted Honda City suggests that Honda has taken a new route of design language for its bestseller, bringing in the modern lightbar style DRLs for the face of this car.

The City now gets blacked-out chrome elements unlike the outgoing model which got chrome elements on the grille, window line, and door sills. One can also spot a camera at the front which suggests that the new City could get a 360-degree camera setup or a camera based ADAS.

From the side, the overall silhouette looks similar to the previous-gen Honda City with no visible changes at all. Those details can be confirmed once the official launch happens and we get to see the full picture of the vehicle. The spyshots hint at blacked-out alloy wheels, maybe in the top-end trim, but it fairly looks very similar to the alloy wheel design as the last-gen City.

The rear half of the vehicle suggests a tweaked taillamp design, which extends slightly to the quarter panel.

These spyshots do not give us a clear and distinct view of the interior of the car, but keen-eyed viewers can notice that the new City is likely to get a new, larger infotainment system with newer UI elements replacing its current 8-inch unit.

The new City could also get a new interior theme and many other feature updates. Currently, the sedan comes equipped with an 8-inch infotainment, semi-digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system, auto AC and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the current City gets 6 airbags, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The facelifted City is most likely to use the same powertrain options as the previous generation. Do note that the City is offered in both NA petrol and a petrol-hybrid option. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated Petrol 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Power 121 PS 98 PS Torque 145 Nm 127 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT E-CVT

Expected Price And Rivals

eCVT: Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

The current-generation Honda City is priced from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan India), and the updated model is likely to carry a certain premium of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 over the outgoing version. With the sedan space shrinking rapidly due to the rise of SUVs, the Honda City only has a handful of rivals like the Hyundai Verna, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus cousins, which could also get their respective facelifts soon.Image Source