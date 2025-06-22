New-gen 2025 Hyundai Venue Expected To Debut In India Before Diwali, Here’s What We Know

This is the first generation update for the Venue and it is expected to get a boxier design and lot of new features

The Hyundai Venue was first launched in 2019 after which it received a facelift in 2022. It’s now due for a generation update and Hyundai is busy testing the new-gen SUV for sometime. According to our sources, the new 2025 Venue could be launched during the festive season in September or October 2025. Let us now take a look at everything we can expect from the new generation Hyundai sub-4m SUV:

What To Expect

Recently spied test mules of the new-gen Hyundai Venue showcased some design elements of the upcoming subcompact SUV. The next-gen SUV will feature boxier styling with squared-out split LED headlights and a rectangular grille that looks similar to the Alcazar. This should give it a more imposing stance than the current-spec model. Keen eyed viewers can also spot front parking sensors which will be a new feature too.

In profile, the new generation model will get thicker wheel arches and redesigned alloy wheels, while the silhouette design is similar to the current Venue. It should continue to feature connected LED tail lights, but updated with a new design.

Not just this, the next-gen Venue N Line was also spotted testing in international markets. The sportier Venue was seen with all the design updates as the standard car and could get some bespoke design touches. Like the current car, we expect it to have tweaked mechanicals for a more fun to drive experience.

While the cabin is yet to be spotted, the new Venue is expected to come with a thoroughly redesigned dashboard. In typical Hyundai fashion, the next-gen Venue will get new features and is expected to come with new amenities like dual 12.3-inch screens from the Kia Syros (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display) and a new steering wheel. Considering some sub-4m SUVs are getting a panoramic sunroof, the new generation Venue could also feature it. The front seats are also expected to come with ventilation, a feature that isn’t offered with the current model.

It will continue with existing features like a wireless phone charger, powered driver’s seat and auto AC with rear vents. On the safety front it is expected to feature 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and can borrow an advanced driver assistance suite (ADAS) from the Kia Sonet sibling.

Expected Powertrain Options

While Hyundai is yet to reveal the expected powertrain options of the upcoming Venue, the current-spec model gets the following:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

We expect the next-gen Hyundai Venue to continue with the same powertrain options. However, the diesel engine could get an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price And Rivals

The new generation Venue is expected to command a slight premium over the current-spec model, prices of which range between 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will renew its rivalry with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Image Source

