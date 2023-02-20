Modified On Feb 20, 2023 05:34 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Nexon’s special edition could have similar design updates as the Harrier and Safari’s Red Dark iterations

Tata showcased Harrier and Safari Red Dark editions at Auto Expo 2023.

Both get visual changes inside and out along with some feature upgrades.

The Nexon Red Dark could get red ambient lighting and digital driver’s display.

Its powertrains will remain unchanged over the standard Nexon.

Tata might also introduce the Red Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Prime.

The existing Dark editions are priced from Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata showcased the Red Dark editions of its flagship SUV duo: the Harrier and Safari. Now, the carmaker has put out a few teasers of them which also include the Nexon.

Although not much is revealed about the Nexon’s Red Dark edition from the teaser, we are expecting its changes to be in line with those of the Harrier and Safari special editions. Like the two SUVs, the Nexon Red Dark could get a few cosmetic differences such as a red insert in the grille, badges on the front fenders with #Dark written in red, and red brake calipers.

Tata Safari Red Dark's interior image used for reference purposes only

Inside, it is also expected to borrow the bright red upholstery and feature Carnelian Red interior theme complemented by more red accents in the cabin.

In terms of new features, the special edition Nexon could come with some of the features as seen on the Harrier and Safari Red Dark editions, including the red ambient lighting and the seven-inch digital driver’s display.

No details regarding the powertrains of the Nexon Red Dark have been shared but they are unlikely to be changed. The standard version of the SUV gets two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (120PS/170Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT.

Tata is likely to price the new Red Dark editions at a premium over their corresponding standard variants. The sub-4m SUV’s existing Dark editions retail between Rs 10.80 lakh and Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We are expecting Tata to implement the same changes on the Nexon EV Prime as well. There won’t be any direct rivals to the Nexon Red Dark but it will serve as a stealthier-looking alternative to the populated lot of sub-4m SUVs including the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger.

