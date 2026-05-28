New Tata Tiago Facelift Launched At Rs 4.69 Lakh, Here’s Your COMPLETE Look At Every Detail And Pricing

Published On May 28, 2026 12:39 PM By Yashein

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tiago facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version features a heavily updated design, a revamped cabin, and a longer feature list than before. Moreover, you also get a more premium cabin and added safety features, making the Tiago feel far more upmarket than the outgoing model.

If you are looking for an affordable hatchback that now feels more stylish and tech-loaded, the new Tiago facelift deserves your attention. Here’s everything you need to know:

Tata Tiago Facelift: Variants And Price

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago facelift in as many as six variants, with prices starting from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the variant-wise pricing:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT Petrol + CNG MT Petrol + CNG AMT Smart Rs 4.69 lakh — Rs 5.79 lakh — Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Pure Plus Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.55 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Pure Plus A Rs 6.49 lakh TBA Rs 7.49 lakh TBA Creative Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Creative Plus Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh — —

Tata Tiago Facelift: Exterior

*All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift gets a comprehensive exterior overhaul, moving away from the rounded design language of the outgoing model and taking a much sharper and edgier form.

At the front, the facelifted Tiago now features sleek rectangular LED headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs, which instantly make the hatchback look more premium and modern.

The older chrome strip running across the grille has now been removed, resulting in a much cleaner and less cluttered fascia.

The front bumper has been redesigned completely and now gets larger air intakes along with pixel-style LED fog lamps housed inside black surrounds.

The grille area also gets a gloss-black treatment, which surrounds the Tata logo and gives the hatch a sportier look.

Smaller details: A major upgrade here is the addition of a 360-degree camera setup, with cameras placed on the ORVMs and front bumper. This is a segment-first feature and makes the Tiago feel much more premium than before.

In profile, the silhouette of the outgoing model has been carried forward, but there are a few changes that make it look different from the sides.

You now get redesigned 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels that looks more contemporary than the older unit.

The wheel arches also get black cladding, adding a slightly rugged touch to the overall design

Other details, such as the blacked-out B-pillars and body-coloured door handles, remain similar to the older model.

Coming to the rear, you now get connected LED tail lamps featuring triple vertical light signatures joined by a light bar.

The rear bumper has also been redesigned and now houses the reverse light and reverse camera lower down.

You also get a roof spoiler and shark-fin antenna that add to the hatchback’s sporty appeal.

The bumper looks a bit chunkier now, adding more bulk to the rear look.

You continue to get Tiago lettering, now positioned a bit lower than before.

Size: The new Tiago measures 3813 mm mm in length, 1684 mm in width, and 1535 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2400 mm. Its ground clearance is 170 mm.

Tata Tiago Facelift Colour Options

The Tata Tiago facelift is offered in six colour options, including Tata's new interesting colour nomenclature:

Varanasi Vibrance

Pangong Pulse

Sobo Surge

Pristine White

Pure Gray

Daytona Gray

Tata Tiago Facelift Interior

The interior of the Tata Tiago has been significantly revised and now feels more modern and premium than before.

The biggest change inside is the new dual-tone light grey and black interior theme, replacing the older all-black cabin.

The dashboard now looks cleaner and well-spaced out. You get gloss-black detailing across the centre console, steering wheel, and door trims for a premium effect.

Even the AC vents have been redesigned, and you get updated climate control switches, which look more sophisticated than before.

A major highlight inside the cabin is the new free-standing digital driver’s display, replacing the older analogue instrument cluster.

It now also gets a free-standing infotainment system, which looks more premium than before.

The steering wheel now looks chunkier and gets gloss-black inserts along with mounted audio and cruise controls.

The centre console remains practical and now includes dual wireless phone chargers, Type-C charging ports and improved storage spaces.

We appreciate the fact that Tata continues to offer physical AC controls, making usability easy while driving.

The Tiago continues to be one of the most practical hatchbacks in the segment thanks to its spacious cabin, wide seats, and usable rear-seat space.

Tata Tiago Facelift Features And Safety

The Tiago facelift now comes loaded with significantly more features than before.

It gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital driver’s display.

The hatchback also comes with dual wireless phone chargers, making it the only hatchback in the segment to get this feature.

It comes with an 4-speaker audio system and steering-mounted audio controls.

You also get features like auto AC with rear AC vents, rear USB charging ports, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, push-button start/stop, auto-fold ORVMs and paddle shifters (with AMT).

Other convenience features include keyless entry, connected car tech and push-button start/stop.

The Tiago facelift now gets 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, hill hold control, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and the newly added 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

Higher variants come with automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

A few misses: While they are not big misses, the Tiago facelift misses out on ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

Tata Tiago Facelift Boot Space

The Tata Tiago facelift offers a boot capacity of 242 litres, making it practical enough for daily city use as well as weekend getaways.

Tata Tiago Facelift Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The Tiago facelift continues with the same tried-and-tested 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

AMT- automated manual transmission

You get the option of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with Paddle Shifters.

Tata also continues to offer the hatchback with a factory-fitted CNG option, which makes it a practical and economical choice for buyers with high running requirements.

Those who want a more engaging driving experience should opt for the manual gearbox, while the AMT suits buyers looking for a more convenient city driving experience.

Tata Tiago Facelift Rivals

The Tata Tiago facelift continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Celerio and Citroen C3.

Stay tuned as we will soon bring you a detailed comparison of the Tiago facelift against its key rivals. Till then, let us know what you think about the updated Tiago in the comments section below.