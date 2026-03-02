All
    New Tata Punch EV’s One-below Top Empowered Variant Explained

    The Empowered offers a well-equipped cabin along with styling enhancements, making it a feature-rich option in the lineup

    Published On Mar 02, 2026 11:04 AM By CarDekho

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    The updated Tata Punch EV has been launched in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus S. In this report, we take a detailed look at the one-below-top Empowered variant, breaking down the features it offers along with its powertrain options.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Design

    At the front, the Punch EV Empowered carries forward the same upright and boxy design. It continues with the halogen headlamp setup seen on lower trims, but now adds automatic headlamps for added convenience. The Empowered variant, however, misses out on LED fog lamps as well as a full LED headlamp setup, for which you will need to opt for the top-spec variant.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    The side profile looks more appealing with the presence of 16-inch alloy wheels, which lend a slightly sportier appearance. A dual-tone roof finish further adds to the overall look, giving it a more distinctive presence. That said, roof rails are still not offered on this trim. The rest of the silhouette remains unchanged, with squared-off proportions and bold body cladding.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    At the rear, the major addition is the connected LED tail lamps, which give it a more modern appearance. It also gets a rear wiper with a defogger, adding to practicality. Notably, the chunky bumper and silver-finished skid plate continue to underline its rugged styling theme.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Colour Options

    Tata Motors offers the Punch EV Empowered exclusively with dual-tone paint schemes, meaning all colour options come with a black-finished roof. Below are the exterior shade options available with the Punch EV Empowered variant.

    • Fearless Yellow

    • Empowered Oxide

    • Caramel

    • Supernova Copper

    • Pure Grey

    • Bengal Rouge

    • Pristine White

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Interior

    Inside, the Punch EV Empowered features a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. The seat upholstery continues to be fabric, but with the Empowered variant, you get blue accents and blue stitching on the seats, which help the interior stand out.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    Silver accents on the dashboard and centre console further enhance the cabin’s appearance. You also get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, along with a few additional features, which we will look at in the next section. Additionally, the touch-sensitive climate control panel adds to the modern feel of the interior.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Features

    The Punch EV Empowered variant comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type-C charging ports, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, connected car tech, and an air purifier.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    It does miss out on a few convenience features, which are available on the top-spec variant. You can take a closer look at those in our detailed image gallery report.

    On the safety front, the Punch EV Empowered gets a 360-degree camera system, blind spot monitor, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors. 

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Powertrain Options

    The Smart variant is offered only with the 40 kWh battery pack. Here are the key specifications:

    Punch EV Empowered Variant 

    Battery Pack

    40 kWh

    Power 

    130 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2)

    468 km

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    9 seconds

    The top-spec Empowered trim, which also includes the Empowered Plus S variant, is not offered with the smaller 30 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of between 365 km and 375 km.

    Tata Punch EV Empowered

    Tata Punch EV Empowered Price and Rivals

    Tata has priced the Punch EV Empowered variant at Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It positions itself as a more premium option over the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV, while serving as an affordable option over select variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

