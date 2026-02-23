New Renault Duster Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Its Launch

The new Renault Duster has had an illustrious unveiling on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day. And from what has been shown and known about this iconic moniker, it sounds quite promising against the barrage of new contenders in its segment.

Well, while you wait for the prices of the new Duster to be announced by March, the new Duster has started making its way to showroom yards ahead of its official launch.

And if you want to know all its details on paper right now, here’s everything jotted down:

2026 Renault Duster Overview

The new Duster retains the rugged character it has always been known for, even in its updated design. Although there’s a strong dose of modernity in its styling now. Up front, a gloss-black fascia, highlighted by bold Duster lettering and sleek LED lighting elements give it a contemporary look.

Moving to the sides, the 18-inch alloy wheels sit confidently within squared-off wheel arches. The blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, tall roof rails, and the cleverly concealed rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar add a stylish and youthful touch.

At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps, the silver skid plate surround and the twin winglet-style spoiler complete the look with a sporty and premium bling.

Here’s an account of how much the new Duster has changed from the erstwhile edition sold on our shores.

2026 Renault Duster Features & Safety

Renault has thoughtfully updated the new Duster in terms of features so that it doesn’t lack a lot against the hard competition. Key highlights include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push button start/stop, a rear centre armrest with cup and phone holder, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Similarly, the Duster takes care of good safety too. Features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) have been equipped into it.

2026 Renault Duster Powertrain

The detailed specification of the Renault Duster can be found below:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT Power 100 PS 163 PS T.B.A. Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm T.B.A.

T.B.A. - To Be Announced

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission

2026 Renault Duster Expected Price & Rivals

The Renault Duster in its new-gen avatar will likely cost you somewhere starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). And needless to say, it has a strong war going on in its segment, thanks to contention from Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq Facelift.