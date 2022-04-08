New Maruti XL6, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and S-Cross To Use The Ertiga’s Updated 1.5-litre Petrol Engine

Modified On Apr 08, 2022 03:47 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The engine will be more efficient and is expected to offer a bump in performance too

Maruti confirmed the latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine for the 2022 Ertiga.

The K-series engine will now feature the DualJet technology.

A new 6-speed torque converter automatic is also being introduced, replacing the age-old 4-speed AT.

The automatic variants will get paddle shifters, a first for Maruti.

All other Maruti models offered with the K15B engine will also be updated with the new engine.

Maruti revealed some of the details of the facelifted Ertiga ahead of its launch. One of the key updates is that it will feature a new and improved version of the K-Series 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Currently, the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza are offered with Maruti’ s 104PS/138Nm K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. Now, Maruti has updated this 1.5-litre petrol unit with DualJet technology coupled with the mild-hybrid system. This combination of Maruti Suzuki technology was previously offered with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that added 7PS to its output.

The specifications of the updated engine are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting a bump in the power as well as fuel efficiency. After debuting on the 2022 Ertiga, which is going on sale later this month, the updated motor is expected to be introduced on the updated versions of the XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ciaz. It will likely be offered with Maruti’s upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival too.

The updated 1.5-litre petrol motor also gets a new automatic gearbox. Maruti confirmed that it will get the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters (first for a Maruti). This will replace the decade-old 4-speed automatic that has been offered with Maruti’s 1.5-litre engine until now.

All the aforementioned models will also get more features as part of their upcoming refresh. Based on the new Baleno, they are expected to get a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags (currently all come with dual front airbags), a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and some will get a sunroof too.

