Modified On May 03, 2024 04:36 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new Swift will go on sale on May 9, with prices expected to start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti is taking bookings for the new Swift for Rs 11,000.

Leaked details have surfaced online while certain units have reached dealerships as well.

The Japan-spec model has a 4-star safety rating and gets ADAS, which won’t be offered here.

Other expected safety tech includes ESP and a reversing camera.

To get a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Although there’s still some time for the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, it has reached a few dealerships and new details of the hatchback have also started surfacing online. As per our sources, we have now got to know one of the key safety updates that will be given to the popular Maruti hatchback.

6 Airbags For All Variants

The new Swift will feature six airbags as standard, making it a better-equipped offering over the outgoing model. We are hoping Maruti Suzuki has also improved the structural integrity of the new hatchback to make it a safer product than the model that it replaces.

To jog your memory, it was recently awarded a 4-star rating in the Japan NCAP crash tests. One thing to note, though: the Japan-spec Swift gets some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features which won’t be offered on the India-spec model.

Other Safety Features

Maruti is also expected to equip the new Swift with safety tech such as electronic stability programme (ESP), reversing camera, and probably a 360-degree camera, and blind spot detection.

A New Petrol Engine

The 2024 Swift will get a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm), with a choice of 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. It replaces the long-running 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K series petrol engine. It won’t have a CNG powertrain option at launch but it is expected to be offered later on.

Expected Price And Competition

We expect the new Maruti Swift to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also being an alternative to the likes of the Renault Triber, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Related: Here’s Your First Proper Look At The New Maruti Swift Ahead Of Launch

Read More on : Swift AMT