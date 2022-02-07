New Maruti Baleno Bookings Open, Adds Head-Up Display To Feature List

Published On Feb 07, 2022 02:30 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

The segment-first feature has been confirmed ahead of the car’s market launch later this month

Maruti has officially started the bookings for the new Baleno.

Revealed addition of segment-first head-up display to the feature-list.

It shows essential information such as current speed, time, drive mode, and horizontal gauge.

Based on the teaser, the horizontal gauge can show the tachometer or average fuel efficiency.

New Baleno will launch later this month with units already rolling off the production line.

The new Maruti Baleno is slated to launch soon and bookings are now officially underway for a token deposit of Rs 11,000. Not much has been officially said but Maruti has now teased one of its new, segment-first features: a head-up display!

The head-up display (HUD) sits above the instrument cluster and in line with the driver’s line of sight. It can showcase the bare essential information to the driver without having to look further down into the instrument cluster. According to the teaser, Baleno’s HUD will feature the car’s current speed, the clock, drive mode (in automatic variants) and a horizontal gauge. The teaser showed two gauge options: tachometer and average fuel efficiency. It can also show climate control details according to Maruti.

The updated Baleno will also be getting a new dashboard with a larger infotainment system. Its cosmetic updates include changes to the front and rear profiles, new LED headlamps and taillights, and new alloy wheels. The overall silhouette will remain unchanged.

Maruti has confirmed that the new Baleno will get the latest version of the 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine with engine-idle stop-start. We expect the performance rating to stay the same at 90PS. Transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The updated Baleno is likely to get a CNG option as well but it may not be offered at launch.

The updated model will attract a premium over the current rates of Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

