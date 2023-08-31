New Isuzu S-Cab Z Gets More Features Than Isuzu Hi-Lander For A Lower Price, But You Can’t Have One

Published On Aug 31, 2023 06:49 PM By Tarun for Isuzu V-Cross

The S-Cab Z is only available as a commercial pickup but Isuzu really should introduce it below the V-Cross

Isuzu has just introduced the new D-Max S-Cab Z as the top variant of its commercial pickup lineup. Priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), it charges a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the regular variant of the S-Cab. However, for that price jump, it adds several features for a more premium experience.

The S-Cab Z is positioned as a bridge between the bare-boned base variant of the Isuzu D-Max and the Hi-Lander that can be used as a private vehicle, which are priced Rs 6.50 lakh apart. The new S-Cab Z not only adds more comforts for commercial buyers, it still undercuts the Hi-Lander by around Rs 4.50 lakh.

Similarities And Differences Between S-Cab Z And Hi-Lander

Even though positioned lower, the S-Cab Z also has some feature advantages over the Hi-Lander. This includes LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, leather-wrapped power steering, a 7-inch touchscreen system, rear parking camera, and day/night IRVM.

Features like dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, adjustable driver’s seat, automatic AC, and multiple USB ports are common between them.

The S-Cab gets a 78PS 2.5-litre diesel engine with a 4X2 drivetrain and a 5-speed manual transmission. However, powering the Hi-Lander is a 163PS 1.9-litre diesel engine with a manual stick, also rear-wheel-drive only.

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Vs Toyota Hilux

Should Hi-Lander Get A More Feature-Rich Variant?

Now, we believe that a similar Z (or equally equipped) variant could also be introduced with the Hi-Lander. The latter is technically the base variant of the D-Max pickup (for private buyers) and undercuts the V-Cross’ 4X2 Z variant by Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Hi-Lander misses on several features which are ideally seen on the cars falling in the Rs 20 lakh range. To offer a better experience, a new variant could be introduced with these features, which will still be more affordable than the V-Cross’ entry-level option.

When Can It Launch?

While Isuzu has not shared any plans to launch any updates for the D-Max for private buyers, a new variant for the Hi-Lander would arrive no earlier than the second half of 2024. Currently, the Isuzu V-Cross ranges between Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a more affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux.

Read More on : Isuzu V-Cross diesel