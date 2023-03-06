Published On Mar 06, 2023 07:09 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2023

The new sedan isn’t in the market yet and the NCAP crash tests are a while away, but this test mule got tested in real world conditions

New-gen Hyundai Verna is set to arrive on March 21, 2023.

The design of the sedan has already been revealed through official teasers.

It will be offered in two engine options: a 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol and a 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) petrol.

Bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

As we approach the launch of the next-generation Hyundai Verna, we're gaining more information via teasers and spy pictures, both domestic and international. While it hasn’t been subjected to any NCAP crash tests just yet, we have seen an unfortunate demo of the new Verna’s body integrity after a test mule crashed into the back of a bus in South Korea.

How did it fare?

As we examine the photographs from the incident, we can clearly see the primary impact on the bonnet, which has been crushed and folded, with damage to the front bumper and side fenders. While the speed of the vehicles at impact is unknown, the cabin of the sedan looks to be intact with no damage to the windows or doors.

Expected Safety Features On New Verna

While Hyundai hasn't said much about the new-generation sedan's safety features, we expect it to include up to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESC), ABS with EBD, and a complete suite of ADAS tech (advanced driver assistance systems) as spotted in the teasers. Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking will be among the radar-based safety features. Given that the test mule crashed appears to be an entry-level variant with those steel wheels, it was likely to not have been equipped with ADAS.

Design & Features

The carmaker has already revealed a lot about the latest Verna via official teasers, in terms of its new design and some of the cabin comforts too. It has a more premium silhouette with the sloping roof line and revamped front end with the new V-shaped grille design. Both the front and rear sport connected LED lighting elements with distinctive light signatures.

In recent teasers, we have also seen the new integrated screens on the dashboard (for the infotainment and digital cluster) along with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. It could also boast an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ventilated front seats.

Powertrain Details

The generation update will bring a new 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine (making 160PS and 253Nm), while the 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) petrol engine option (making 115PS and 144Nm) will be retained. Both get a six-speed manual as standard while the naturally-aspirated unit gets the choice of a CVT auto and the new turbo-petrol offers a seven-speed DCT. Also, there will be no diesel engine on offer.

Expected Prices & Rivals

New-gen Hyundai Verna is set to arrive by March 21, and it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.

