New Honda City Facelift Launched At Rs 12 Lakh, Here’s a DETAILED Look At What’s New, Its Specifications And The Pricing

Published On May 22, 2026 12:50 PM By Yashein

Honda has officially launched the City facelift in India at a same starting price as the outgoing model, which is of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). One of India's most beloved sedans now looks sharper and more stylish than before. The facelift brings a refreshed design, a cabin packed with more features, and the same trusted petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

If you are in the market for a premium mid-size sedan, the City facelift is certainly worth your attention. Here's everything you need to know:

Honda City Facelift: Variants And Price

Honda has launched the City facelift in as many as four variants, with prices ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the variant-wise prices:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol CVT Petrol Hybrid eCVT SV Rs 12 lakh — — V Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 14.30 lakh — ZX Rs 15.26 lakh Rs 16.26 lakh — ZX Plus Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 17.15 lakh Rs 21 lakh

Honda City Facelift: Exterior

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Want to bring the new Honda City home? Know the detailed booking process here

The Honda City facelift gets a noticeably sharper and more contemporary look, retaining the sedan's elegant proportions while adding a more assertive character.

At the front, the City facelift sports a redesigned fascia featuring a wider, more prominent grille flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps that have been given a smoked effect and are standard across variants.

You now get connected LED DRLs, which give the sedan a wider look and look really nice at night.

The front bumper has been revised with larger air intakes and a sportier lower section, adding a sense of aggression that was missing before.

The chrome bar on top of the grille has been removed, giving the fascia a stealthier look.

In profile, the silhouette remains largely familiar. The City facelift rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels with a refreshed design that complements its updated styling.

Everything from the window frames to your ORVM design and door handles remains the same.

At the rear, you get revised LED taillamps with a fresh light signature and a new bumper design with a subtle diffuser-like treatment.

It gets a sporty-looking spoiler and a shark-fin antenna for a premium look. The City is for those who prefer elegant sedans over pseudo SUVs. Its sleek styling makes it stand out.

Size: The new City measures 4594 mm in length, 1748 mm in width, 1489 mm in height and has a 2600 mm wheelbase. It continues to offer one of the most spacious rear cabins in the segment.

Honda City Facelift Colour Options

The Honda City facelift is offered in six colour options:

Crystal Black (new)

Radiant Red

Obsidian Blue

Platinum White

Cognac Silver

Meteoroid Grey

Honda City Facelift Interior

The City facelift gets an Ivory themed cabin and continues to feature the same dashboard layout, which is not very complicated, and all touchpoints are easy to access.

The highlight remains the updated infotainment system, which is larger than the outgoing unit. However, the system looks a bit oddly positioned.

You get dual-tone black and beige interior theme, and the same three-spoke steering wheel which houses multiple audio and ADAS controls.

You get vertically-oriented AC vents, similar to the outgoing model.

The interior gets plenty of soft-touch finishes across the door trims, dashboard, and leather wrapping around the steering wheel and gearbox.

The City facelift comes with tastefully curated ambient lighting, which gives the cabin a more pleasant vibe during your night drives.

The single-pane sunroof makes the cabin feel airy, along with the large windows.

The centre console boasts a clean design, offering good storage, charging ports, and a wireless charging pad.

We appreciate the fact that Honda is offering physical controls for the AC operations, and the buttons remain nice and tactile.

The clear USP: The rear seat continues to be one of the City's biggest strengths, offering ample legroom, under-thigh support, and a near-flat floor for the middle passenger.

Honda City Facelift Features and Safety

The City facelift now gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car technology.

It continues to get a semi-digital driver's display and an 8-speaker sound system.

A big addition inside the cabin is ventilated front seats, which make the cabin feel more premium. You now also get multi-colour ambient lighting, a feature which was earlier only offered with special edition models or as an accessory.

It continues with features like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, push-button start/stop and steering-mounted controls.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ESC, TPMS, hill-start assist, rain sensing wipers and Honda's suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including lane watch, collision mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

A big update in the safety department is the addition of a 360-degree camera.

A few misses: The City still misses out on features like powered seats, a powered tailgate, and a fully digital driver display.

Honda City Facelift Boot Space

The Honda City facelift offers a good boot capacity, which continues to be one of the largest in its segment. This makes it equally capable of handling daily city commutes and long highway journeys with ease.

Honda City Facelift Powertrain

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Power 121 PS 98 PS (up to 126 PS) Torque 145 Nm 127 Nm (up to 253 Nm) Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT) 27.26 kmpl

The standard City facelift is powered by a tried-and-tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS, available with both a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

The strong hybrid variant pairs a 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 126 PS, returning significantly better fuel efficiency figures in real-world conditions.

Those who like to drive should pick the manual gearbox. On the other hand, the CVT should be picked by those who want a smoother and hassle-feel drive experience.

Honda City Facelift Rivals

eCVT: Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

The Honda City facelift competes with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Stay tuned as we will be bringing out a detailed comparison of the City facelift with its key rivals. Till then, let us know what you think about the facelifted City in the comments section below.