New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Here’s Every Detail About The One-Above-Base Pure Variant In 8 Images

The Pure variant is all about adding the convenience factor inside the cabin over the base model

Tata has launched the much-awaited 2026 Punch facelift with enhanced styling, more features, and new powertrains, making it even more compelling in the entry-level SUV space. The Indian automaker has launched the Punch in as many as six variants, and in this report, we are going to take a look at the one-above-base variant, known as the Pure.

If you are on a restricted budget but want some extra features over the base trim, here’s a closer look at the Tata Punch facelift’s Pure variant in images, based on the official brochure and configurator.

Tata Punch Facelift Pure Variant Design

In terms of outright styling, the Pure variant is similar to the base-spec Smart variant, and it looks pretty basic.

Up front, the Pure variant carries over the facelifted fascia that showcases Tata’s latest design language. It comes equipped with LED headlamps, which is a notable highlight at this price point and looks contemporary. That said, features like LED DRLs and LED fog lamps remain exclusive to the higher variants. A silver-finished skid plate is also present, lending the Punch a subtle, rugged appeal.

Viewed from the side, the Punch Pure sits on 15-inch steel wheels without wheel covers. Alloy wheels continue to be reserved for the upper trims, though the chunky, squared-off wheel arches ensure the SUV stance remains intact. You also get black ORVMs and door handles as body-coloured door handles are offered only on higher variants. Roof rails are another omission here, which slightly takes away from the tall-SUV visual appeal.

At the rear, the Pure variant makes do with halogen tail lamps, as opposed to the LED units available on higher trims. Punch lettering across the tailgate and a silver skid plate are included, but features such as a rear wiper, washer, and defogger are not offered. The absence of a shark-fin antenna further highlights the no-frills approach of this variant.

Overall, the Pure variant’s exterior is the same as the base-spec Smart variant. That being said, the Pure variant comes with all the hues available with the Punch, save for the dual-tone options. To find out which shades are offered, check out our detailed variant-wise colour guide for the Tata Punch.

Tata should have made the Pure variant look at least slightly different from the base variant. The addition of wheel covers or body-coloured door handles would have given the exterior a better look.

Tata Punch Facelift Pure Variant Interior

Enter the cabin of the Punch facelift Pure variant, and you realize that the cabin still feels pretty basic, and that’s mainly because there is no infotainment system provided with this variant. However, there are some key additions over the base variant to take things up a notch.

The dashboard layout remains the same as the higher variants, but here you get a black/ grey colour theme. The Pure variant comes with grey fabric seats, and from this variant onwards, you also get Tata’s new illuminated steering wheel. Just like the base variant, you continue to get a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Pure variant comes with manual AC, featuring chunky controls for convenience. To enhance the comfort, you also get rear grab handles and a front centre armrest.

Higher variants bring leather finishes on the steering wheel and gearknob, and lighter shades for the dashboard, adding a sense of premiumness.

We appreciate Tata adding some comfort features, but a small infotainment system would have justified the variant upgrade even more.

Tata Punch Facelift Pure Variant Features

The Pure variant builds on the base trim by adding a handful of comfort, convenience and infotainment upgrades that make it feel more liveable on a day-to-day basis. Practical additions include a day/night anti-glare IRVM, and rear power windows, and a front centre armrest, making the cabin more user-friendly for both front and rear occupants.

In terms of convenience, the Pure variant adds rear AC vents, a fast 15W C-type front charger, and electrically adjustable ORVMs, all of which are genuinely useful features that many buyers look for even in lower variants. These additions make the Pure trim better suited for family use compared to the base model.

The infotainment experience also sees a noticeable improvement. While it still does without a touchscreen system, the Pure variant now gets four speakers and steering-mounted controls. Buyers who plan to add an aftermarket infotainment system will appreciate these additions.

On the safety front, the Pure variant retains the strong standard safety package offered on the base trim, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It further adds a rear defogger, improving visibility in wet and humid conditions.

Overall, the Pure variant makes sensible additions over the base trim, focusing on everyday comfort and usability rather than outright tech. It remains a good step up for buyers who want a slightly better-equipped Punch without stretching their budget to the mid or top variants.

However, it misses out on some essential features like cruise control, height-adjustable seats, Type-C charging ports, and a vanity mirror for the co-driver.

Our in-depth variants explained report will provide more details on which variants get these important features.

Tata Punch Facelift Pure Variant Powertrain

Just like the base variant, the Pure trim also comes with only the naturally aspirated petrol engine and a manual gearbox. The new turbo-petrol engine and the AMT gearbox are kept reserved for the higher spec variants.

A quick look at the powertrains offered with the one-above-base Pure variant:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm

This story will provide you with the variant-wise powertrain distribution across the six variants of the new Punch.

Tata Punch Facelift Pure Variant Price And Rivals

Prices for the Tata Punch facelift Pure variant start at Rs 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Want to check out the variant-wise prices of the Punch facelift? Head over to this story.

The Punch rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.