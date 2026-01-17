New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Here’s Every Detail About The Mid-spec Pure Plus Variant In 8 Images

The Pure Plus S variant is based over the Pure Plus trim, with a sunroof and some added features for a premium of Rs 35,000

Tata has launched the 2026 Punch facelift with six broad variants. Sitting above the Pure trim, the Pure Plus variant is aimed at buyers who want modern tech and added convenience without stretching all the way to the top-spec trims. Additionally, Tata also offers a subvariant called the Pure Plus S trim for those who want some more feel-good features.

In this report, we take a closer look at the Tata Punch facelift Pure Plus and Pure Plus S variant in images:

Design

In terms of overall styling, the Pure Plus variant looks largely similar to the Pure trim but gets a few subtle additions that make it look more complete and premium.

Up front, the Pure Plus carries over the facelifted fascia with Tata’s latest design language. LED headlamps remain standard. However, features like LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are still reserved for higher variants. The silver skid plate continues to add a touch of ruggedness to the front profile. In short, there is no addition to the fascia when compared to the Pure trim.

From the side, the Pure Plus finally makes the Punch look a bit more polished. It rides on the same 15-inch steel wheels as the Pure variant, but now gets wheel covers, which help improve visual appeal. Another welcome addition is body-coloured door handles, replacing the black units seen on lower trims. The ORVMs remain black, and alloy wheels are still exclusive to higher variants. Roof rails continue to be absent here, which are present in the Pure Plus S trim.

Here’s what the Pure variant of the Punch looks like.

At the rear, the design remains unchanged compared to the Pure variant, with halogen tail lamps and Punch lettering across the tailgate. The only upgrade here is the addition of a shark-fin antenna, which lends the Punch a more modern look.

Overall, the changes are subtle. The wheel covers, body-coloured door handles, and shark-fin antenna make the Pure Plus look noticeably better than the Pure variant.

Interior

Step inside the Pure Plus variant, and the cabin feels more welcoming and modern compared to the Pure trim. Tata has introduced a dual-tone dark grey and light grey seat upholstery, which adds visual contrast and breaks the monotony of the darker cabin seen on lower variants.

The dashboard layout remains the same as the rest of the Punch lineup, but the addition of an infotainment system significantly improves the cabin experience. The 8-inch infotainment is positioned above the centre AC vents, and is a crisper and smoother unit than the 7-inch display seen on the lower variants of the outgoing model. The illuminated Tata steering wheel continues here, along with the semi-digital instrument cluster.

Another major comfort upgrade is the height-adjustable driver seat, allowing drivers of different builds to find a more comfortable driving position. The vanity mirror for the co-driver is also a thoughtful addition, especially for family-oriented buyers.

The Pure Plus S variant further enhances the comfort quotient with collapse grab handles.

Features

This section is where things get more interesting. The Pure Plus variant builds on the Pure trim by adding several comfort, convenience, and infotainment features that make a big difference in daily usage.

One of the biggest highlights is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This alone makes the Pure Plus feel far more contemporary than the Pure variant.

Note: This 8-inch touchscreen is new for Tata cars, as all of them used either a 7-inch or a larger one.

Charging options are also significantly upgraded. The Pure Plus gets a 65W USB Type-C fast charger at the front and a 15W USB Type-C charger for rear passengers, addressing one of the misses of the lower trims.

Kudos to Tata for offering not just normal charging ports, but fast charging, which is a clear plus point inside the cabin.

For highway users, the addition of cruise control is a major plus and is something many buyers expect even in lower variants today. The dual-tone horn adds a small but noticeable upgrade in terms of safety and alertness.

Parking the micro SUV is made easier thanks to the inclusion of a reverse parking camera, complementing the standard rear parking sensors.

In terms of safety, the Pure Plus continues with the strong standard safety package offered across the Punch range, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, and rear parking sensors.

You still miss out on some convenience features such as automatic climate control, push-button start-stop, auto-fold ORVM, and an air purifier. Higher variants also offer features like a 360-degree camera, a larger infotainment system, and ambient lighting to increase the premiumness of the cabin.

For buyers who want a sunroof, Tata also offers the Pure Plus S variant with the crowd-favourite feature. Additionally, it also features auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain

The Pure Plus also adds the option of an AMT gearbox with the petrol and CNG options. Here’s a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm

*AMT-automated manual transmission

As seen above, you get a 5-speed AMT from this variant onwards.

Do note that the Pure Plus S variant does not offer an AMT with the CNG configuration.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Tata Punch facelift Pure Plus:

Powertrain Manual AMT Petrol Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh Petrol+CNG Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh

Those who are interested in the extra features of the Pure Plus S variant can get that variant for an extra Rs 35,000 over the Pure Plus.

The Punch competes with the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.