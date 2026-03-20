New 2026 Renault Duster: Base variant vs Top Variant Compared In Images

The Renault Duster has finally made a comeback in the Indian market as it has been launched in its latest avatar. The compact SUV, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh, offers a rugged design and a premium cabin experience, and is available with multiple powertrains.

It is available in six broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic, and Iconic Launch Edition. In this article, we’ve compared the base Authentic variant of the Duster with the top-spec Iconic Launch Edition to see how much difference both of them have.

Front

In the base-spec Authentic variant, you get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, but no fog lamps. The top-spec offers full LED headlamps along with front and rear LED fog lamps. While both variants get the same piano black grille, massive Duster lettering, and the same bumper design. The top-spec comes with a brushed aluminium surround for the bumper, which the base-spec misses out on.

The design of the scooped out bonnet remains the same throughout all variants. Check out this article for a more detailed look at the Renault Duster base-spec Authentic variant.

Side

The top-spec Iconic Launch Edition comes with 18-inch all-black alloy wheels compared to the base-spec’s 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. In the top-spec variant, you also get functional roof rails with 50 kg loading capacity, blacked out ORVMs, a black roof, and green inserts on the door cladding, all of which the base variant misses out on.

Another thing that the base-spec Authentic variant doesn’t get is a shark fin antenna, which is present in the top-spec Iconic Launch Edition.

Rear

At the rear, while the base variant has LED tail lamps, the connecting elements in the middle are not illuminated. The top-spec gets a proper connected LED tail lamp setup. Also, the base variant misses out on a rear wiper and brushed aluminium bumper surrounds, both of which are present in the top-spec variants.

Both the base and top variants include a roof-mounted rear spoiler.

Colour Options

While base variants are usually the only ones that get fewer colour options, the Renault Duster’s top-spec variant is the only one available in a single shade. The base-spec Authentic variant gets three exterior shades: Pearl White, Stealth Black, and Moonlight Silver. On the other hand, the top-spec Iconic Launch Edition is available only in a dual-tone Mountain Jade Green colour option.

Interior

While the exterior differences were limited, the cabins of these two variants differ significantly. The base-spec Authentic variant features an all-black cabin with only a few brushed-aluminium accents for contrast. The cabin gets black fabric upholstery and some grey inserts on the door pads.

Here, Renault has provided adjustable headrests and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers.

The top-spec variant, on the other hand, features a black-and-green cabin theme, with carbon-fibre-like plastic elements and ambient lighting on the dashboard. Here, you get leatherette padding on the steering wheel, door pads, and front centre armrests.

The seats also feature leatherette upholstery finished in a dual-tone black-and-green shade, and to top it all off, there is a panoramic sunroof that brings in ample light to the cabin. Take a deep dive into the Renault Duster top-spec Iconic Launch Edition.

Features

As a base-spec variant, the Authentic trim is under-equipped and covers only the basics. Here, you get manual climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, however, the base variant is well-equipped, featuring 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Check out the variant-wise feature distribution of the Renault Duster.

The top-spec Iconic Launch Edition gets all the bells and whistles. It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, Google Assistant, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

You also get ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

Even in terms of safety, the top-spec offers the best, with a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

Variant Duster Authentic Duster Iconic Launch Edition Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

Both the base and the top variants get turbo-petrol engine options. The base-spec Authentic gets a small unit, which we have seen in the Kiger, and it is available only with a manual transmission.

The top-spec gets a segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol unit, and it can be had with both manual and DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). As it is part of a popular segment, it has a long list of rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and Toyota Hyryder.