New 2026 Kia Seltos Pros And Cons Explained: Here’s What We Liked And Didn’t Like So Much

The 2026 Kia Seltos builds on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, bringing meaningful improvements in comfort, safety, and features, while also taking a bolder turn with its design and interior approach. After spending time understanding what it does well, and where it could have done better, here’s a detailed look at the Seltos’ pros and cons, broken down into exterior, interior & features, and powertrain.

So if you are considering the new Seltos, then this article might give you a clear picture of the new Kia SUV and help solve some of your doubts as well.

Exterior

Pros

The 2026 Seltos immediately stands out with its aggressive styling and strong road presence. The sharper design elements, upright stance and muscular proportions ensure that it doesn’t get lost in traffic. Also, its larger size now gives the Seltos a more imposing stance.

Cons

While the new design is undoubtedly bold, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The earlier Seltos had a cleaner, more understated look that appealed to a wider audience. The 2026 model trades that universal likeability for a more aggressive aesthetic, which may not resonate with buyers who preferred the sleeker and sportier feel of the older car.

The aerodynamic (EV-inspired) alloy wheel design is not liked by many, especially in an ICE-powered car.

Interior & Features

Pros

Step inside, and the Seltos immediately impresses with its space and practicality. The cabin comfortably accommodates a family of five, with supportive seats that work well even for larger occupants. Overall fit and finish feel solid, giving the interior a robust and well-built impression. Another good thing is that Kia has given physical buttons for AC controls, making the climate control easy to operate, unlike some modern SUVs.

On the features front, the Seltos continues to be one of the most loaded SUVs in its class. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, a small 5-inch panel for the climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, and a panoramic sunroof.

Even lower variants come generously equipped, making the Seltos feel like a good value across the range (check out our variant-wise features report here).

Safety kit on offer is another strong point. Kia offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard across variants. Higher trims further elevate the safety factor with ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

An interesting point to note is that you get many interior colour schemes as options across different variants of the Seltos.

Cons

Despite the solid build quality, the extensive use of smooth plastic panels inside the cabin is hard to ignore. These surfaces tend to scratch easily, which could affect long-term ownership satisfaction. Compared to the previous Seltos, there is also a noticeable reduction in the use of leatherette and soft-touch materials, making the plastic-heavy interior feel more apparent.

There are also a few feature omissions that stand out at this price point. A powered tailgate, a boss lever to adjust the co-driver’s seat, and rear seat ventilation, features seen on some rivals, are missing here. These aren’t deal-breakers, but they do feel like missed opportunities in an otherwise feature-rich package.

The India-spec version even misses out on certain features when compared to the global model.

You get rear ventilated seats in the more affordable Kia Syros, but not in the new Seltos.

Powertrain

Pros

One of the 2026 Kia Seltos' biggest strengths is its wide range of engine and transmission options. Whether you’re looking for a relaxed daily commuter, a highway cruiser or something more engaging to drive, there’s a Seltos configuration that fits the bill. This variety ensures that the SUV appeals to a range of buyers with diverse driving needs.

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Ride quality has also improved over the previous generation. The Seltos now handles bad roads with more confidence and feels more composed at higher speeds, making it better suited for long highway journeys as well as rough urban roads.

The Seltos shares most of its powertrain options with the Hyundai Creta. If you want to compare these SUVs in detail, then head over to this story.

Cons

While the powertrain options themselves are versatile, buyers upgrading from the previous Seltos may not find the driving experience dramatically different in character, even though it is more comfortable and mature overall.

There is no manual gearbox offered with the potent turbo engine. Those who want complete control would have to compromise and settle for an iMT or automatic.

To know which variant of the Seltos gets which engine option, For a detailed look at the variant-wise features of the Seltos, head over to this story.

Things We Loved And Changes That We Appreciate

Clear efforts have been made to make the Seltos look unique. The design might grow on buyers.

Improved cabin space. More shoulder room allows three passengers to sit comfortably.

Comfortable ride quality that absorbs broken roads well and remains composed at higher speeds.

Feature-loaded across the range, with even the base variant offering a strong and well-rounded equipment list.

Comprehensive safety package offered as standard, while higher variants add advanced safety tech for extra peace of mind.

Solid and robust interior build quality that gives the cabin a durable, well-assembled feel.

Plenty of variants and colour options, making sure that there is something for everyone.

CarDekho Says

The 2026 Kia Seltos continues to be a strong contender in the compact SUV segment, offering ample space, comfort, safety and features. While its bolder styling and interior material choices may not appeal to everyone, its all-round capability keeps it firmly in the consideration set for family buyers.

Being placed in a segment where every month there are new features and cars introduced, the Seltos remains a relevant pick. With this new version, the Seltos might be able to bring some more sales in favour of the Korean marque.

