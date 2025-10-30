All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    New 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features LEAKED Ahead Of November 4 Launch!

    Modified On Oct 30, 2025 03:41 PM By Bikramjit

    5.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The new Venue is offered in eight variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, HX 10 and bookings are underway

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    • The HX 5 variant will be offered with all three engine options: NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel.
    • Design elements include halogen projector headlights, LED DRLs, connected LED taillights and steel wheels with wheel covers.
    • Top features include 12.3-inch infotainment, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio/calling controls and manual AC with rear vents.
    • Key safety equipment features 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors. 
    • The 2025 Venue will be launched on November 4, with prices expected between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 variant features have been leaked online ahead of its scheduled launch on November 4. Hyundai has already revealed the design and key highlights of the top-end second-generation Venue, which will be offered in eight variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. However, if you are curious to know what the lower-spec HX 5 offers, here is a detailed look at its features below:

    2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features 

    Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features

    • The Venue HX 5 gets halogen projector headlights, steel wheels with wheel covers and body coloured door handles, unlike the LED, alloy and chrome units found in the top-spec trim. It misses out on the connected light bar at the front as well, which is replaced by a faux white strip.

    • Inside this variant, you see the same dual-tone beige and grey upholstery as well as the single-pane sunroof as in the top model. You also get a manual AC with rear vents, save for the centre armrests, though.

    • Being the two-above-base trim, the HX 5 has the basics sorted with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls. It's good to see the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well.

    • For safety, you have 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, all four wheel disc brakes as standard, alongside a rear parking camera. Features which are usually seen on the top-spec variant, like front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and traction control, are missing in this regard.

    • Hyundai is also offering a new premium key design that is in the shape of the Hyundai logo and has controls for remote unlocking and tailgate release. Although not confirmed yet, the HX 5 variant could likely be offered with the new key design as well.

    Related: 2025 Hyundai Venue Design Revealed; Old vs New Compared In Detail!

    Powertrain Option

    Notably, the Hyundai Venue HX 5 is the only variant in the lineup that is available with all the powertrain configurations. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque 

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    The diesel engine of the new Venue is now being offered along with a new torque converter automatic transmission option. All the variant-wise powertrain options of the new Venue have already been revealed.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will renew its rivalry with the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue 2025

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features LEAKED Ahead Of November 4 Launch!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience