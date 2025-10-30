New 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features LEAKED Ahead Of November 4 Launch!

The new Venue is offered in eight variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, HX 10 and bookings are underway

The HX 5 variant will be offered with all three engine options: NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel.

Design elements include halogen projector headlights, LED DRLs, connected LED taillights and steel wheels with wheel covers.

Top features include 12.3-inch infotainment, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio/calling controls and manual AC with rear vents.

Key safety equipment features 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors.

The 2025 Venue will be launched on November 4, with prices expected between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 variant features have been leaked online ahead of its scheduled launch on November 4. Hyundai has already revealed the design and key highlights of the top-end second-generation Venue, which will be offered in eight variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. However, if you are curious to know what the lower-spec HX 5 offers, here is a detailed look at its features below:

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 Features

The Venue HX 5 gets halogen projector headlights, steel wheels with wheel covers and body coloured door handles, unlike the LED, alloy and chrome units found in the top-spec trim. It misses out on the connected light bar at the front as well, which is replaced by a faux white strip.

Inside this variant, you see the same dual-tone beige and grey upholstery as well as the single-pane sunroof as in the top model. You also get a manual AC with rear vents, save for the centre armrests, though.

Being the two-above-base trim, the HX 5 has the basics sorted with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls. It's good to see the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well.

For safety, you have 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, all four wheel disc brakes as standard, alongside a rear parking camera. Features which are usually seen on the top-spec variant, like front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and traction control, are missing in this regard.

Hyundai is also offering a new premium key design that is in the shape of the Hyundai logo and has controls for remote unlocking and tailgate release. Although not confirmed yet, the HX 5 variant could likely be offered with the new key design as well.

Powertrain Option

Notably, the Hyundai Venue HX 5 is the only variant in the lineup that is available with all the powertrain configurations. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The diesel engine of the new Venue is now being offered along with a new torque converter automatic transmission option. All the variant-wise powertrain options of the new Venue have already been revealed.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will renew its rivalry with the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.