New 2025 Hyundai Venue: Here’s What Each Variant Offers In Terms Of Features

The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes well equipped right from its base HX 2 variant

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has recently received a generation update, not only bringing fresh new design but also a host of new features. Priced from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), the new-generation Venue is available in 8 broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (detailed variant-wise prices here). Here’s a look at what each variant of Hyundai’s new-gen sub-4-metre SUV offers.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 2

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

15 or 16-inch steel wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Front and rear skid plates All-black cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable front headrests

Flat-bottom steering wheel Semi-digital driver’s display

Steering mounted audio controls

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Type C USB ports for front and second-row

12V power outlet

Keyless entry

Electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

All four power windows

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Day/Night IRVM (inside rear view mirror) 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Rear parking sensors

Front-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Despite being an entry-level variant, the 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 2 gets all good-to-have features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, all four power windows, and manual AC with rear AC vents. It also has a well-rounded safety package which includes 6 airbags, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors. However, it misses out on important features like auto AC, rear defogger, and rear parking camera.

The 2025 Venue HX 2 comes gets all the essentials and makes for a good case if you are on a budget

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 4

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Turn indicators on ORVMs

Dark chrome grille Dual-tone dove grey and dark grey cabin theme

Dual-tone fabric seat upholstery Electrically foldable ORVMs None Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Rear parking camera

The one-above base HX 4 variant adds a few important features over base-spec HX 2 trim like electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, and most importantly, a rear parking camera.

For those who want a naturally aspirated petrol engine with all the basic amenities under Rs 9 lakh, this variant fits the bill.

2024 Hyundai Venue HX 5

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None Front armrest with storage (automatic only) Height adjustable driver’s seat

Sunroof

Paddle shifter (Automatic only)

Cruise control (turbo-petrol and diesel only)

Remote engine start (petrol variants only)

Push button engine start/stop (petrol variants only)

Auto-folding ORVMs (petrol variants only) None None

With the HX 5 variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue, you can opt for any engine and transmission options on offer. For more details on variant-wise powertrain distribution, click here.

One of the highlight features offered with this trim is a single-pane sunroof. It also gets some important comfort and convenience features over the HX 2 and HX 4 variants including front armrest and paddle shifters (limited to automatic variants only), cruise control (turbo-petrol and diesel variants), remote engine start, push button engine start/stop, and auto folding ORVMs (all limited petrol variants).

The HX 5 is a great deal for those who want a sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, along with some added comfort and convenience kit.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 6

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Quad-beam Auto-LED headlights

Dark chrome door handles

Roof rails

Rear spoiler

Black painted ORVMs Leatherette wrapped steering wheel (automatic only)

Leatherette wrapped gear shift knob

Height adjustable rear headrests (automatic only)

60:40 split seats (automatic only)

2-step reclining rear seats (automatic only)

Rear window sunshade

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Rear centre armrest (automatic only)

Vanity mirror for passenger

Boot lamp (automatic only) Auto AC

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glovebox (automatic only) Front tweeters Rear wiper and washer

The mid-spec HX 6 variant is a well-packaged variant offering almost all bells and whistles you need. Equipment list include auto-LED headlights, auto AC, wireless phone charger, leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, rear centre armrest, 60:40 split seats, and 2-step reclining seats. However, do note that many of these features are just limited to automatic variants of the Venue, as already mentioned in the table above. Do note that this variant is not being offered with a diesel engine.

One of the most value for money variants of the Venue, the HX 6 has everything at a price less than Rs 11 lakh.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 6T

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Voice assist sunroof Connected car tech

OTA (over-the-air) updated None

Over the HX 6, the 2025 Venue HX 6T only gets voice-enabled sunroof, connected car tech, and over-the-air updates for the infotainment. Notably, you can only opt for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option with this variant.

Only choose the Venue HX 6T if you want connected car features.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 7

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

LED turn indicators Moon white ambient lighting for crashpad None None None

A value for money mid-spec variant of the Venue if you want a diesel powertrain, as it cannot be had in petrol. It gets all the features of the HX 6 variant, and additionally also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED turn indicators, and ambient lighting for the dashboard.

A great option for those who are looking for a value for money diesel sub-4 metre SUV.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 8

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None Dark navy and dove grey cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery 4-way powered driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Multi drive mode (Eco, normal, sport) (automatic only)

Multi-terrain mode (sand, mud, snow) (automatic only) None Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All-wheel disc brakes (automatic only)

Only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Venue HX 8 comes loaded with amenities like 4-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, multi-drive and terrain modes (limited to automatic variants only). In terms of safety, it also gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold and all-wheel disc brakes (auto-only). However, it still misses out on premium features like bigger 12.3-inch displays, branded sound system, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

If ADAS and bigger screens aren’t important to you, the Venue HX 8 has everything you need if you prefer a turbo-petrol engine.

2025 Hyundai Venue HX 10

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None Curved screen setup 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Idle start/stop (turbo-petrol only) 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system Front and side parking sensors

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

It brings in top-spec features like a curved screen setup (12.3-inch each for the driver’s display and infotainment), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, front and side parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS. You can buy this variant in both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, but limited to just automatic transmission options. You can also take a closer look at this variant in our detailed image gallery.

Top of the line variant for those who don’t want to compromise on anything, be it in terms of features or safety.

Engine And Transmission

Hyundai hasn’t altered the powertrain options of the Venue with the generation update. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue continues to rival the sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.*Images used are of the top-spec Venue for representation