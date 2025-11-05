New 2025 Hyundai Venue: Here’s What Each Variant Offers In Terms Of Features
Modified On Nov 05, 2025
-
The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes well equipped right from its base HX 2 variant
The 2025 Hyundai Venue has recently received a generation update, not only bringing fresh new design but also a host of new features. Priced from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), the new-generation Venue is available in 8 broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (detailed variant-wise prices here). Here’s a look at what each variant of Hyundai’s new-gen sub-4-metre SUV offers.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 2
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Despite being an entry-level variant, the 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 2 gets all good-to-have features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, all four power windows, and manual AC with rear AC vents. It also has a well-rounded safety package which includes 6 airbags, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors. However, it misses out on important features like auto AC, rear defogger, and rear parking camera.
The 2025 Venue HX 2 comes gets all the essentials and makes for a good case if you are on a budget
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 4
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The one-above base HX 4 variant adds a few important features over base-spec HX 2 trim like electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, and most importantly, a rear parking camera.
For those who want a naturally aspirated petrol engine with all the basic amenities under Rs 9 lakh, this variant fits the bill.
2024 Hyundai Venue HX 5
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
With the HX 5 variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue, you can opt for any engine and transmission options on offer. For more details on variant-wise powertrain distribution, click here.
One of the highlight features offered with this trim is a single-pane sunroof. It also gets some important comfort and convenience features over the HX 2 and HX 4 variants including front armrest and paddle shifters (limited to automatic variants only), cruise control (turbo-petrol and diesel variants), remote engine start, push button engine start/stop, and auto folding ORVMs (all limited petrol variants).
The HX 5 is a great deal for those who want a sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, along with some added comfort and convenience kit.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 6
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The mid-spec HX 6 variant is a well-packaged variant offering almost all bells and whistles you need. Equipment list include auto-LED headlights, auto AC, wireless phone charger, leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, rear centre armrest, 60:40 split seats, and 2-step reclining seats. However, do note that many of these features are just limited to automatic variants of the Venue, as already mentioned in the table above. Do note that this variant is not being offered with a diesel engine.
One of the most value for money variants of the Venue, the HX 6 has everything at a price less than Rs 11 lakh.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 6T
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Over the HX 6, the 2025 Venue HX 6T only gets voice-enabled sunroof, connected car tech, and over-the-air updates for the infotainment. Notably, you can only opt for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option with this variant.
Only choose the Venue HX 6T if you want connected car features.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 7
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
A value for money mid-spec variant of the Venue if you want a diesel powertrain, as it cannot be had in petrol. It gets all the features of the HX 6 variant, and additionally also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED turn indicators, and ambient lighting for the dashboard.
A great option for those who are looking for a value for money diesel sub-4 metre SUV.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 8
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Venue HX 8 comes loaded with amenities like 4-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, multi-drive and terrain modes (limited to automatic variants only). In terms of safety, it also gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold and all-wheel disc brakes (auto-only). However, it still misses out on premium features like bigger 12.3-inch displays, branded sound system, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
If ADAS and bigger screens aren’t important to you, the Venue HX 8 has everything you need if you prefer a turbo-petrol engine.
2025 Hyundai Venue HX 10
Exterior
Interior
Comfort And Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
It brings in top-spec features like a curved screen setup (12.3-inch each for the driver’s display and infotainment), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, front and side parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS. You can buy this variant in both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, but limited to just automatic transmission options. You can also take a closer look at this variant in our detailed image gallery.
Top of the line variant for those who don’t want to compromise on anything, be it in terms of features or safety.
Engine And Transmission
Hyundai hasn’t altered the powertrain options of the Venue with the generation update. The detailed specifications are as follows:
Engine
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
1-litre turbo-petrol
1.5-litre diesel
Power
83 PS
120 PS
116 PS
Torque
114 Nm
172 Nm
250 Nm
Transmission
5-speed MT
6-speed MT/7-speed DCT
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
Rivals
The 2025 Hyundai Venue continues to rival the sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.*Images used are of the top-spec Venue for representation