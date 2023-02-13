Modified On Feb 13, 2023 06:48 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

While Mahindra has tried its best to bring down the waiting periods of its most popular SUVs, the order books are pretty stacked

In a recent investor meeting, Mahindra disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, wherein it revealed that its SUV range saw a growth of 60 percent in this period. The carmaker also divulged that its total pending orders stood close to 2.66 lakh units as of February 1.

Scorpios And XUV700 Account For Over 70% Of Pending Orders

Models Pending Orders Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic 1.19 lakh XUV700 77,000 Thar (including Thar RWD) 37,000 XUV300 and XUV400 23,000 Bolero and Bolero Neo 9,000

Why The Delay?

While Mahindra hasn’t directly revealed the reason behind its burgeoning order books, it’s quite obvious that deliveries are being delayed due to the global socio-economic factors such as international conflicts, supply chain constraints, and chip shortages.

Furthermore, Mahindra’s newer models, starting with the current-gen Thar and XUV700, have been witnessing excessive demand right from the time they entered the market. The latter even became infamous for waiting periods touching two years. Adding to it, more recent launches like the XUV400 and Scorpio N, both have created a stir in their respective segments.

Other Brands In A Similar Situation

If you thought it was just Mahindra dealing with an order backlog, think again. Towards the start of 2023, Maruti and Hyundai had individually revealed that they were challenged with delayed deliveries as well.

One of the ways for carmakers to circumvent these situations is by increasing their annual production capacities, something Tata is preparing for after acquiring Ford’s old plant. This helps in keeping the wait times in check.

