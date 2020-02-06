Most Powerful Duster Ever Revealed!

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 07:53 PM By Saransh for Renault Duster

Gets a brand new 1.3-litre turbocharged engine

Delivers 156PS and 250Nm, making it the most powerful Duster yet.

It is mated to a CVT.

Launch is expected around August 2020.

Will spiritually succeed the Duster diesel in the carmaker’s portfolio.

Expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh.

Renault has revealed a new, more powerful version of the Duster at Auto Expo 2020. It gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 156PS and 250Nm -- 50PS/108Nm more than the standard petrol Duster. Where the standard Duster comes with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT, the 1.3-litre turbo unit is paired to a CVT only.

Compared to the 1.5-litre diesel (110PS/245Nm), the new petrol engine makes 46PS and 5Nm more.

As far as the aesthetics are concerned, the updated Duster looks similar to the standard model save for some minor tweaks. It gets red colour inserts on the front grille, fog lamp housing, and on the Duster badging on the tailgate. It also gets a set of redesigned 17-inch alloys. On the inside, however, it looks identical to the standard car.

It packs projector headlamps with LED DRLs, push-button start, auto AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, electronic stability program, hill start assist, parking camera, and an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Renault has hinted that the Duster Turbo will go on sale my mid-2020. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. It is expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh. With this, the Duster Turbo will also become the most powerful compact SUV in the country. Currently, the Seltos with turbo petrol is the most powerful offering with 140PS/242Nm. The introduction of the turbocharged petrol engine will help Renault fill the void that will be created due to the departure of diesel engines from its portfolio in the BS6 era.

