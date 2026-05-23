Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: Nissan Tekton Unveil Date Announced, Honda City Facelift Launched, ZR-V About To Enter The Indian Automotive Market Soon And More

The Indian automotive scene was quite eventful last week, featuring long-awaited model reveals and fresh spy images. For those who may have missed the updates, here is a summary of the latest developments in the Indian automotive landscape

Nissan Tekton Unveil Date Announced

Nissan is gearing up for its revival in India with the launch of an all-new SUV called the Tekton, and now the carmaker has officially confirmed that it will take the wraps off the delayed and much-anticipated product on July 9. Expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tekton is based on the same platform as the Renault Duster, but features major styling changes. Click here to know more about the Tekton.

JSW-Chery iCAR V23 Spied Testing; Likely To Be New Carmaker’s Second Product

Later in the week, we saw JSW Motors testing the Chery iCAR V23 in India. The test mule in this case was heavily camouflaged but gave out some key styling details of what is likely to be the brand’s second product in India after the Jetour T2 SUV. In markets where the car is already on sale, the SUV gets retro-cool styling, a long list of features and up to 430 km of range, with an all-wheel drive setup. Take a look at this story to find out what else can be seen.

New Tata Tiago & Tiago EV Design Revealed

Tata Motors had yet another action-packed week with the design reveal of the facelifted Tiago and Tiago EV through a video teaser. The video hints at a sleeker design language, with sharp and edgy details throughout. The fascia is all-new and features a blanked-out gloss black grille, slim rectangular LED headlamps and a larger lower air dam. Other changes include a connected LED taillamp cluster, reworked bumpers and a new alloy wheel design. Find out more about the new Tiago and Tiago EV in this story.

2026 Honda City Facelift Launched

Next up, Honda’s oldest product in India, the City, got a major facelift with comprehensive styling updates and a few new features, while remaining mechanically unchanged. Interestingly, Honda has not increased the prices despite all the changes, with prices starting from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). This update is a key part of Honda’s plans to rejuvenate its India operations and will help inject some freshness into the sedan before we get to see the next generation, which is a few years away. You can check out this story for a closer look at the new City.

2026 Honda ZR-V Unveiled; New Flagship SUV!

Alongside the City’s launch, Honda also took the wraps off its first all-new product in almost 3 years, in the form of the new ZR-V. Sitting at the top of its lineup, the ZR-V boasts a crossover stance with sleek LED headlamp units and a neatly integrated hexagonal front grille. While pricing details aren’t out yet, considering that it will be a limited-run CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) import, expect prices to start at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the SUV will be a 2-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system to offer a unique option in the premium SUV space. For more details on the ZR-V, check out our unveil story.