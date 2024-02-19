Published On Feb 19, 2024 06:30 PM By Rohit

The Japanese brand has partnered with TVS VMS, one of the largest multi-brand dealers in India

After exiting the Indian passenger car market since the onset of BS6 emission norms in the first half of 2020, Mitsubishi has now announced that it will re-enter the Indian car market in 2024. It has subscribed to more than 30 percent shares in TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution (TVS VMS), one of the largest multi-brand dealers in India. TVS VMS also manages the distribution of vehicles produced by many carmakers such as Renault, Mahindra and Honda.

Details Of The Deal

As per multiple online reports, Mitsubishi is said to make an investment worth tens of millions of US dollars. The completion of these transactions is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities following which Mitsubishi will reportedly send its employees to the dealers. This investment aims to drive Mitsubishi’s strategy in advancing comprehensive mobility solutions for Japanese auto makers in India, which encompass not just after-sales services and multi-brand sales, but also leasing and other automotive ventures. It will be done by leveraging the broad customer base of TVS VMS and digital technology.

Are We Getting Mitsubishi Cars Back?

Although Mitsubishi is returning to active status in the Indian automotive space, there are no confirmed plans for the Japanese carmaker to bring back its cars to India just yet. If Mitsubishi does choose to bring its own lineup to India with these new multi-brand dealerships, there will be a focus on bringing EVs too. So, we would not hold out for the return of the Pajero Sport as of now.

The new partnership seeks to create the possibility of having sub-brands of Japanese car manufacturers setting up shop in India wherein Mitsubishi will reportedly handle the negotiations to increase the number of Japanese car brands and models. This means that we could potentially see cars from the likes of Mazda and Infiniti (premium sub-brand of Nissan) in India.

What Japanese cars would you hope to see in India thanks to this Mitsubishi partnership? Let us know in the comments.

