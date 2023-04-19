Modified On Apr 19, 2023 08:10 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The EV’s series production has already begun at the carmaker’s Halol facility in Gujarat

The Comet EV is essentially the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia.

Exterior highlights include LED lighting and DRLs, two doors and tiny wheels.

Features on board will consist of dual 10.25-inch screens and manual AC.

Expected to get a 17.3kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 230km.

Likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG is looking to revolutionise the entry-level electric car space in India with the newly unveiled Comet EV. Its series production has already begun at MG’s Halol facility in Gujarat.

Compact And Quirky

While you may refer to the Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 electric hatchbacks as compact, the Comet EV takes things to the next level. It’s a sub-3m offering, making it even smaller than the Maruti Alto K10 that measures 3.5m.

When it comes to the design, MG has ensured that the Comet EV stands out among the crowd. The tallboy shape is needed to open up cabin space in its small, 2-door footprint but it also has quirky details like the LED strips front and rear. It also has tiny wheels and big quarter glass panels, giving it a distinctive boxy appearance.

MG will offer the Comet EV in five exterior paint shades: Candy White, Apple Green with black roof, Candy White with black roof, Aurora Silver and Starry Black.

Packed With Tech

Based on previous teaser images, MG has equipped the Comet EV with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), connected car tech, LED headlights with DRLs and taillights, and steering-mounted controls. The ultra compact electric car is set to get front and rear cameras, while dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control are also likely to be on offer.

Battery and Range

As per the leaked information, the Comet EV is likely equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of up to 230km. Powering the EV is a rear-axle-mounted 42PS/110Nm electric motor.

Here’s a look at its charging times:

3.3kW AC charger (0-100%)- 7 hours

3.3kW AC charger (0-80%)- 5 hours

Based on the leaked details, MG will not offer the larger battery pack option available with its Wuling sibling for increased range, likely to keep the prices in check.

Expected Launch And Prices

The carmaker is expected to launch the Comet EV in India soon. We believe the electric car could have a price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.