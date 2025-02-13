MG To Establish 14 Branches Of Its Premium ‘MG Select’ Dealerships Across India

The first two offerings under the ‘Select’ branding will be MG's first roadster in India and a premium MPV

MG Select, the carmaker's premium showroom, will soon be opening its branches across India. MG is planning to cover 13 cities under the first phase and has appointed 12 partners to achieve this goal. The carmaker will be using the Select as a gateway to introduce premium models in the Indian market, the first two being a fully electric roadster MG Cyberster and a premium electric MPV M9. Here is a quick overview of what cities will be covered in the first phase of MG’s expansion along with the first two offerings under the branding:

Cities and Dealerships

City Dealer Name Mumbai Krishiv Auto Delhi Shiva MotoCorp Bengaluru Region 1 Jubilant Motorworks Bengaluru Region 2 Aiconic Automotives Hyderabad Jayalaskmi Motors Pune Nova SELECT Chennai FPL Vehicles Ahmedabad Aeromark Cars Kolkata Aeromark Cars Kochi Coastal SELECT Chandigarh Krishna Motor Thane Tejpal Motors Gurgaon Jubilant Motorworks Surat Opulent Auto

In the first phase, MG’s premium ‘Select’ dealerships will cover 13 cities with a network of 14 dealerships across the country. These include major cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Gurugram in the North, Pune, Mumbai, and Thane in the West, Kolkata in the East, and 2 dealerships in Bengaluru, one each in Chennai and Kochi. This covers almost all the regions and major cities across all parts of the country.

Cars Under The 'Select' Brand

Currently, two cars have been confirmed to be under the ‘Select’ branding, MG Cyberster and MG M9, with two more launches before the end of 2026. MG confirmed last year that ‘Select’ will not only feature EVs but also plug-ins and strong hybrids. A quick overview of the two cars currently confirmed is as follows:

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster will be the carmaker’s first all-electric roadster on our shores. It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed range of 443 km. The EV also features an impressive 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.2 seconds, achieved with the help of its dual motor setup that delivers 510 PS and 725 Nm. The starting price of the MG Cyberster is expected to be around Rs 80 lakh, although the EV is being offered with battery as a service (BaaS), which will drastically cut down on the cost to around Rs 50 lakh. Pre-bookings for the roadster are already open with an expected launch in March 2025.

MG M9

The second offering under the Select banner is the M9, which made its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2025. Globally known as the Mifa 9, it comes loaded with features to increase the comfort of its passengers, such as front and second-row seats that get ventilation, heating, and massage modes. The all-electric MPV gets a 90 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 430 km. It is paired with a single motor that delivers 245 PS and 350 Nm to the front wheels. The M9 is expected to be priced at Rs 70 lakh with an expected launch in March 2025.

What do you think about the MG Select dealerships and the upcoming two offerings: Cyberster and M9 MPV? Let us know in the comments below

