The price cuts apply to all MG models, with the biggest revision for the ZS EV, by up to Rs 3.9 lakh

While it is expected for automakers to increase prices across their range at the beginning of each new year, as seen with the likes of Maruti, Tata, and Hyundai among others, MG India has taken a different approach. The British-born car brand recently slashed prices across the range, including those of its EVs, by more than a lakh. Let’s look at how the revised prices of its models compare to their respective rivals.

Why The Price Cut?

MG was the eighth best-selling car brand in India in 2023, but its total sales tally was a long way from that of the seventh best-selling carmaker. For 2024, it seems MG has a focus on increasing its overall sales volume by adjusting its prices to be even more competitive.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh

The MG Comet EV now boasts a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, which is Rs 99,000 less than its previous pricing while the top variant is Rs 1.4 lakh more affordable.

Even the base-spec variant of the Tata Tiago EV is Rs 11,000 more expensive than the top-spec Comet EV. Meanwhile, the Punch EV and Citroen eC3 are in a different category altogether in terms of price, size, and driving range.

MG Astor

MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.98 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.05 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

The MG Astor got an MY2024 update in January, with which it not only became more feature- rich but also became more affordable.

The Astor now starts Rs 84,000 lower than before, which also makes it the most affordable compact SUV in India.

The 2024 updates for the SUV includes features like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

MG also updated the 10.1-inch infotainment system of the Astor with more functionalities.

MG Hector

MG Hector Tata Harrier Mahindra XUV700 (5-seater) Rs 14.95 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

The diesel variants of the MG Hector have received a price cut of up to Rs 80,000, while the prices for the petrol variants have gone down by up to Rs 8,000.

The Hector’s base-spec variant is now more affordable than the base-spec Harrier by Rs 54,000. Meanwhile, the fully loaded MG SUV is a lot more affordable than the top-spec Harrier, but still misses out on a diesel-automatic powertrain.

However, it still costs Rs 95,000 more than the 5-seater base-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV700.

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 (6/7-seater) Rs 17.75 lakh to Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh

Even the MG Hector Plus, the 3-row mid-size SUV, got a downward price revision of up to Rs 60,000 for the diesel variants. The petrol variants, on the other hand, are now cheaper by up to Rs 5,000 only.

The entry-level Hector Plus variant undercuts the base-spec 7-seater variant of the XUV700 by Rs 4,000.

While the Tata Safari has a more affordable entry point, the top-spec variant of the Hector Plus is more affordable than that of the top-spec Safari and XUV700 by over Rs 4 lakh.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.08 lakh Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh

The MG ZS EV received the biggest price cut of the lot, becoming up to Rs 3.9 lakh more affordable.

It now starts Rs 4.86 lakh lower than its direct rival, the Hyundai Kona Electric, while also offering more features and better range (461 km claimed).

MG Gloster

MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Rs 37.49 lakh to Rs 43 lakh Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh

The prices for the MG Gloster have been slashed by up to Rs 1.34 lakh.

The Toyota Fortuner’s base-spec variant still undercuts the Gloster’s entry-level variant by over Rs 4 lakh.

The Gloster’s top-spec variant, on the other hand, is now over Rs 8 lakh more affordable than the Fortuner’s top-spec variant, even though it offers a lot more technology and features.

All prices are-ex-showroom

