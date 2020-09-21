MG Shows Off The Gloster’s Off-roading Abilities In New Teaser Trailer

Modified On Sep 21, 2020 05:52 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

It will be equipped with an AWD system and off-road driving modes

MG will enter the full-size premium SUV in India with the Gloster by Diwali 2020.

New teaser showcases its off-road capabilities and terrain modes: Rock, Sand, Mud and Snow.

The Gloster will likely be available with a diesel engine and an automatic gearbox only.

It will introduce semi-autonomous technology to the segment with features like adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

The Gloster’s prices are likely to start from Rs 40 lakh.

The Gloster, MG’s flagship offering in India as a full-size, body-on-frame SUV, is due to enter India by Diwali 2020. Its features are being teased through a series of trailers in the build-up to its launch. The newest one is a showcase of the Gloster’s abilities off tarmac.

The Gloster will be offered with all-wheel-drive and a terrain management system. Its terrain modes can be toggled via a rotary dial on the central console. The modes teased include Rock, Mud and Sand. In the teaser, the MG SUV was showing off its off-roading capabilities via tilt articulation tracks, traversing rocky terrain, wading through high water, descending steep surfaces as well as sprinting across muddy and sandy trails.

MG is expected to offer the Gloster with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. It has a double-wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link at the rear. The Gloster will come with a separate rear differential lock button. The water wading depth of the Gloster is expected to be around 550mm.

Its feature set is highlighted by semi-autonomous driving technology such as auto parallel parking assist, emergency autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control. The Gloster will also be equipped with comforts like captain seats in the middle row, plush tan leather upholstery, semi-digital instrument cluster and what seems like a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Unofficial bookings for the flagship MG SUV are already underway and it is expected to be launched by Diwali 2020. It will likely be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gloster will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the upcoming BS6 Skoda Kodiaq petrol.