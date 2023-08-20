MG Model’s Waiting Period August 2023: Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV And Comet EV

Published On Aug 20, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for MG Hector

Apart from the Comet EV, all other models are readily available in at least a couple of cities

MG Motors has been operating in India for a while, debuting its first offering in 2018, and now has six models on sale including India’s most affordable electric car, the MG Comet EV. With its variety of SUVs, MG keeps its place in the top 10 highest-selling brands every month, but with high demand also comes high waiting periods. You can check out the waiting periods of all MG models in these 20 major cities here:

Cities Waiting Period Hector Hector Plus Astor Gloster ZS EV Comet EV New Delhi 2 months 2 months 1 month 3 months 1 month 2 - 3 months Bengaluru 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 2 months Mumbai No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 2 - 3 months Hyderabad 1 month 1 month No Waiting 3 months No Waiting 1.5 months Pune No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 - 2 months Chennai 1 - 2 months 1 - 2 months 1 - 2 months 3 - 4 months 2 months 3 months Jaipur 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 3 - 4 months Ahmedabad 1 month 1 month 1 month 3 months 1 month 2 months Gurugram 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 4 months 3 months 2 - 3 months Lucknow 1 month 1 month 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 2 months 2 months Kolkata No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 - 2 months No Waiting 1.5 months Thane 1 month 1 month 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 1 - 2 months 2 - 2.5 months Surat 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 - 1.5 months Ghaziabad 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month No Waiting 0.5 month 1.5 months Chandigarh 1 - 2 months 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 3 - 4 months 3 - 4 months 1.5 - 2 months Coimbatore 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months No Waiting 6 months No waiting 2 months Patna 1 month 1 month 1 month 3 - 4 months NA 1.5 - 2 months Faridabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 months Indore 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 - 2 months Noida 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month No Waiting 0.5 month 1.5 - 2 months

Key Takeaways

MG Hector and Hector Plus share the same waiting periods with the highest wait time going up to three months in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Coimbatore.

The average waiting period for both five- and seven-seater models is two months but in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, both SUVs are readily available.

MG Astor’s average waiting time is also two months with the highest going up to three months in Gurugram and Chandigarh. Buyers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Coimbatore can pretty much drive off the lot with a new one.

MG Gloster has the highest waiting period here which goes up to six months in Coimbatore. Its average wait time is of three months and can be brought home without any wait in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The highest waiting period for the MG ZS EV is four months in Chandigarh, but in most cities, it can be had in two months. It is readily available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Coimbatore.

Lastly, the latest offering, the MG Comet EV, has its highest waiting period of four months in Jaipur. In most other cities it can be had in two months and has its lowest wait time of one to one and a half months in Surat.

Note: The waiting period may differ based on the variant and colour option chosen. To get more details, we recommend that you contact your nearest MG dealership.

