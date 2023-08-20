MG Model’s Waiting Period August 2023: Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV And Comet EV

Apart from the Comet EV, all other models are readily available in at least a couple of cities

MG Cars' August 2023 Waiting Period

MG Motors has been operating in India for a while, debuting its first offering in 2018, and now has six models on sale including India’s most affordable electric car, the MG Comet EV. With its variety of SUVs, MG keeps its place in the top 10 highest-selling brands every month, but with high demand also comes high waiting periods. You can check out the waiting periods of all MG models in these 20 major cities here:

Cities

Waiting Period

Hector

Hector Plus

Astor

Gloster

ZS EV

Comet EV

New Delhi

2 months

2 months

1 month

3 months

1 month

2 - 3 months

Bengaluru

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2 months

Mumbai

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2 - 3 months

Hyderabad

1 month

1 month

No Waiting

3 months

No Waiting

1.5 months

Pune

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 - 2 months

Chennai

1 - 2 months

1 - 2 months

1 - 2 months

3 - 4 months

2 months

3 months

Jaipur

1 month

1 month

2 months

2 months

2 months

3 - 4 months

Ahmedabad

1 month

1 month

1 month

3 months

1 month

2 months

Gurugram

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

4 months

3 months

2 - 3 months

Lucknow

1 month

1 month

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

2 months

2 months

Kolkata

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 - 2 months

No Waiting

1.5 months

Thane

1 month

1 month

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

1 - 2 months

2 - 2.5 months

Surat

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

1 - 1.5 months

Ghaziabad

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

No Waiting

0.5 month

1.5 months

Chandigarh

1 - 2 months

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

3 - 4 months

3 - 4 months

1.5 - 2 months

Coimbatore

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

No Waiting

6 months

No waiting

2 months

Patna

1 month

1 month

1 month

3 - 4 months

NA

1.5 - 2 months

Faridabad

2 months

2 months

2 months

3 months

2 - 3 months

2 months

Indore

1 month

1 month

1 month

1 month

1 month

1 - 2 months

Noida

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

No Waiting

0.5 month

1.5 - 2 months

Key Takeaways

  • MG Hector and Hector Plus share the same waiting periods with the highest wait time going up to three months in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Coimbatore.

MG Hector

  • The average waiting period for both five- and seven-seater models is two months but in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, both SUVs are readily available.

Also Read: Could This Be The Next Design Change For The MG Hector?

  • MG Astor’s average waiting time is also two months with the highest going up to three months in Gurugram and Chandigarh.  Buyers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Coimbatore can pretty much drive off the lot with a new one.

MG Astor

  • MG Gloster has the highest waiting period here which goes up to six months in Coimbatore. Its average wait time is of three months and can be brought home without any wait in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Also Read: This Is How Far The MG Comet EV Can Go In A Single Charge

  • The highest waiting period for the MG ZS EV is four months in Chandigarh, but in most cities, it can be had in two months. It is readily available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Coimbatore.

MG ZS EV

  • Lastly, the latest offering, the MG Comet EV, has its highest waiting period of four months in Jaipur. In most other cities it can be had in two months and has its lowest wait time of one to one and a half months in Surat.

MG Comet EV

Note: The waiting period may differ based on the variant and colour option chosen. To get more details, we recommend that you contact your nearest MG dealership.

