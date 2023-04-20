Published On Apr 20, 2023 09:08 AM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

Four colours, but you also have the choice of several customization packs with various styles of decals

MG has revealed its ultra compact Comet EV, in India, which is due for launch soon. While it already stands out with a unique and quirky styling, MG will offer the electric hatch with many exterior visual options. There will be five base colour options and over 15 customization packs including themes and stickers on offer as well!

Colour Options

The Comet EV gets the choice of three monotone shades and two dual-tone shades. They are as follows:

Here’s the Candy White colour with the Skull Pack sticker pack.

The only other Comet EV on display with no stickers at all was this, finished in Aurora Silver.

Here’s the Comet EV in the Starry Black colour featuring the Flex accessory package with red highlights

The Candy White shade with Starry Black roof and Cool Cyan elements thanks to the Beach Bay accessory package.

The Apple Green shade with the Starry Black Roof is the official debut shade for the electric compact.

Sticker Packs & Themed Customisations

You can opt for up to 16 sticker or graphic packs with each of these colours. Some of the options showcased at the unveiling are as follows:

Gamer Pack

Night Cafe

Blossom

Floresta

With a plethora of customization and personalization options, MG is offering the prospective owners of the Comet EV over 20 ways to style it and make it a standout on the roads.

Specs and Features

According to a leaked document we reported earlier, the Comet EV will get a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230 kilometres. It also revealed some of the features onboard will include dual LED headlamps and DRLs, 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display), steering-mounted controls, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The MG Comet EV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), fitting as a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.