Here’s How You Can Customise The MG Comet EV To Your Taste

Modified On May 01, 2023 02:51 PM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The carmaker offers themed curated packs and a lot of accessories with its ultra compact two-door electric vehicle

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV has been launched in India at a starting price of 7.98 lakh. Its official bookings are set to begin on May 15, and the deliveries are expected to begin the same month. MG has revealed almost everything about the Comet, except the variant-wise pricing, which is also expected to come out soon.

With the Comet EV, the carmaker is offering around 15 customisation options which not only includes accessories or colours, but many sticker packs as well. In this story, we have detailed all the possible ways you through which can customise the this ultra compact electric vehicle to match your personality:

Ways To Customise The Comet EV

Edition

Comet LIT Packs

Graphic Options

Sticker Packs

Al-La Carte (Accessories)

Gamer Edition

Beach Bay Pack

Wanderlust 

Youth

Functional & Utility 

Night Cafe

Sundowner Pack

Emoticon

Drip Edition

Break Line Pattern

Blossom

Key Personalisation

Serenity Pack

Floresta

Astronaut 

Flex Pack

Space

As seen in the chart above, the customization options are divided into five categories. These options may vary depending on the exterior paint colour you select.

Things That Changes with Editions and Comet LIT Packs

The Edition and LIT Pack options make the most thorough changes to the exterior and interior themes.. The exterior differentiators include garnish on the bonnet, side mouldings, skid plates, door edge protection, bumper protector, fog lights, door handles and wheel covers.  Meanwhile, the cabin changes include themed steering wheel cover, seat covers, floor mats and interior inserts that vary depending on the pack selection. Let’s have a look at these packs one by one:

Gamer Edition

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition

This package follows a theme of blue, purple and black, all of which are colours often associated with gaming. The base colour here is MG’s Starry Night black. The Drip Edition package for the Comet EV is yet to be revealed in detail.

Comet LIT Packs

  • Beach Bay Pack (Cyan Cool Blue Theme)

MG Comet EV Beach Bay Pack

The Beach Bay pack uses strong contrast with the bright cyan highlights against the base white body colour to stand out while the decals would be focussed around the rear. This package also adds some side cladding to the Comet EV.

  • Sundowner Pack (Evening Orange Colour Theme)

MG Comet EV Sundowner Pack

This pack is as thorough as the previous one with its contrast-colour elements. It uses the Comet EV’s unique Apple Green body colour as the base.

  • Serenity Pack (Apple Green Colour Theme)

MG Comet EV Serenity Pack

It is another pack based on the white base body colour with a minty green contrast, which is even close to the car’s Apple Green shade in some areas. 

  • Flex Pack (Sangia Red Colour Theme)

MG Comet EV Flex Pack

The final graphic pack as revealed by MG for the Comet EV is this, based on the black body colour with various elements in sporty red contrast. 

Important Note:- Not every change detailed or illustrated above will be part of a single comprehensive customisation pack. Some elements may be additional to each theme.

Graphic Options

MG has detailed two design patterns, Wanderlust and Break Line Pattern, which are further separated into two subcategories, one for each paint choice. The following are the design options:

  • Wanderlust Design 1

MG Comet EV Wanderlust Design 1

  • Wanderlust Design 2

MG Comet EV Wanderlust Design 2

  • Break Line Pattern Design 1

MG Comet EV Break Line Pattern

  • Break Line Pattern Design 2

MG Comet EV Break Line Pattern 2

Sticker Options

The MG Comet EV is available in a total of seven sticker variations, which vary depending on the car's exterior colour. All of the alternatives are depicted in the images below:

  • Youth

MG Comet EV Youth Sticker

  • Night Cafe

MG Comet EV Night Cafe Sticker

  • Emoticon

MG Comet EV Emoticon Sticker

  • Blossom

MG Comet EV Blossom Sticker

  • Floresta

MG Comet EV Floresta Sticker

  • Astronaut

MG Comet EV Astronaut Sticker

  • Space

MG Comet EV Space Sticker

These sticker packs are independent of the base colour from what we can tell.

Al-La Carte (Accessories)

The MG Comet EV can also be accessorised using different styling elements, for both exterior and interior. Let's take a closer look at the details in the table below:

  • Functional & Utility

Exterior

Interior

Chrome Tailgate Garnish

3-D Mat

Chrome Tail Lamp Garnish

Carpet Mat

Chrome ORVM Garnish

  

Chrome Headlamp Garnish

MG Hood Branding

Chrome Hood Garnish

Front & Rear Fog Lamp Garnish

Door Visors

Door Side Cladding

Wheel Arch Cladding

Mud Flaps

MG Comet EV Accessories

  • Key Personalisations

Exterior

Interior

Roof Box

Wireless MagSafe Charger
 

Armrest for front passengers

Front storage shelf

MG Comet EV Accessories

  • Car Key Personalisation

At last, customers can also choose between two types of car key design, including five different colours, as illustrated below:

MG Comet Key Customisations

Infact, buyers can have their names inscribed on the key covers that are made of TPU, as a part of personalisation.

Prices for these customisation options are likely to be revealed after the Comet’s variant-wise prices in May. Which accessory pack would you most like to choose for your MG Comet EV, let us know in the comments below.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Comet EV

