MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition In The Works, Here’s What To Expect

The MG Comet EV is expected to be the fourth model in MG India’s lineup to receive this all-black edition, after MG Gloster, MG Hector, and MG Astor

The Comet EV Blackstorm is expected to come in a Starry Black exterior shade along with red highlights.

It will also likely get an all-black interior theme along with black seat upholstery with red touches.

Should carry the same features as the regular Comet, including dual 10.25-inch screens and manual AC.

Safety features will include dual front airbags, rear parking camera, and TPMS.

Likely to use the same 17.3 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of 230 km.

The MG Comet EV, a small 3-door electric hatchback, is expected to join the all-black car club soon with the probable launch of its Blackstorm edition soon. The Comet EV is expected to become the fourth MG model in its lineup to come with in this edition. It is also likely to be the first all-electric MG to get this edition. Like the current Blackstorm editions, the Comet Blackstorm will also sport an all-black exterior and interior theme with red highlights. Here’s what you can expect from the Comet Blackstorm.

All-black Exterior

As seen on the Blackstorm editions of the Hector, Astor, and Gloster, the Comet Blackstorm will feature an all-black exterior, along with blacked-out design elements such as the ORVMs, grille, and wheels. Note that the Comet is already available in a Starry Black exterior shade, however the Blackstorm version is expected to differentiate itself with red highlights on the bumper, wheels, and on the tailgate.

Cabin Updates

We are yet to see how the cabin of the MG Comet EV will look from inside. However, the blackstorm editions of the Astor and Hector get an all-black dashboard and black leatherette seat upholstery with red highlights and stitching. The Comet Blackstorm is likely to follow the same suite.

However, the feature set on the Comet Black storm is expected to be the same as its regular version. The regular version of the Comet EV comes loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a similar-sized driver’s display and manual AC. Its safety suite consists of dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors.

No Mechanical Changes

The Comet EV Blackstorm will likely use the same battery pack options as seen on its regular counterpart. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 17.3 kWh Claimed Range (ARAI) 230 km Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm

Price Range And RIvals

The MG Comet EV Blackstorm will likely be priced at a slight premium over its regular counterpart, which is priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh. The MG Comet EV can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

