Mercedes-Benz’s Latest Dreamfest Campaign Packs Monetary Benefits And Offers

Published On Sep 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The festive season is around the corner, and Mercedes-Benz has kicked off the revelry in style, launching its Dreamfest Campaign that has a raft of benefits, offers, and lucky draws on the purchase of a Mercedes. However, it is only valid till October 31 and applicable to the A-Class Limousine, GLA, GLC, and E-Class.

As part of the campaign, the carmaker is offering car loans at interest rates as low as 6.99 percent with a special 10-year EMI tenor. Thanks to this, a Merc could now be more easily accessible. The ‘Star Agility’ service guarantees assured buy-back with 40 percent lesser EMIs.

That’s not it. If you’re lucky, you win an all-expense-paid trip to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where you get a chance to meet Lewis Hamilton and access the F1 Paddock Club. Importantly, you’ll be eligible to enter the lucky draw even if you have only booked the car. If there are certain travel restrictions, then the winner will be paid Rs 10 lakh in gratification.

With this, Mercedes has also launched its ‘MB Studio’ as a one-stop-shop for customized paint options. You can get your Mercedes repainted here with the same colour, in a new dual-tone shade, as a Black Edition, or in a metallic or matte finish. Personalised colour options are available for the interior, door pads, and seats. You can also choose from a raft of car care and servicing products.

