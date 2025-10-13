Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched At Rs 2.90 Crore: Diesel Power Makes A Comeback To The Iconic ‘G-Wagen’ Nameplate In India

With the G 450d, the iconic G-Class is now available in all powertrain choices – petrol, electric and now diesel

The G 450d is limited to 50 units only for the first batch.

Top features include dual 12.3-inch screens, an 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, and AR-based navigation.

Key safety features include a 360-degree camera with transparent hood view and level-2 ADAS.

Gets an upgraded powertrain with the 3-litre inline 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid assist.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 450d at Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the comeback of a diesel engine in the G-Class range in India after the discontinued G 400d. With this, the carmaker now offers the legendary SUV in diesel (G 450d), petrol (G 63 AMG), and electric (G 580) versions for the first time in India. The new G 450d comes with a more powerful inline-six diesel engine than the G 400d and some design tweaks.

Do note that the first batch has a limited allocation of 50 units. So be quick if you had your eyes on one.

Price

For your reference, here are the prices of all the versions of the G-Class:

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Mercedes G 450d (diesel) Rs 2.90 crore Mercedes-AMG G63 (petrol) Rs 3.85 crore Mercedes G580 (electric) Rs 3.10 crore

As seen, the diesel G-Class is the most affordable of them all.

Related: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched At Rs 4.30 Crore

Design

The G 450d has the same iconic and unmistakable boxy silhouette that makes the G-Class look so iconic. However, there are some subtle changes. It now features an updated grille with four horizontal louvres, which were previously three on the G400d. It also gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, with the former featuring vertical air inlets. A roof edge spoiler has been provided to improve aerodynamics. And lastly, this variant rides on 20-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black with a high-sheen effect.

Interior And Features

Inside, the G 450d feels every bit as premium as you’d expect from a G-Class. The cabin gets an AMG Line interior theme with dual-tone Nappa leather seats for a premium look. It also comes with some contrasting metallic inserts on the dashboard.

When it comes to features, the SUV gets all bases covered with dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter coming with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There’s also an off-road display that shows useful information such as the vehicle’s position and wheel angles while driving on rough terrain. Additional features include ventilated front seats with massaging function, a premium 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos support, and customisable ambient lighting.

As for safety, you get a transparent hood function that helps the driver see what’s directly beneath the hood of the car, which is handy while tackling rocks or deep ruts. You also get several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keeping assist, active brake assist, a 360-degree camera and multiple airbags.

Also Read: New GST Rates: GST Cuts on Large SUVs & Luxury Cars: Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz GLS, & More Will Become Affordable

Powertrain

The G 450d packs in an upsized engine under its hood compared to the erstwhile G400d. Its diesel engine gets the support of a 48V mild hybrid assist now, along with a 15 kW boost. The specifications are as follows:

Model Mercedes G 450d Mercedes G400d Engine 3-litre inline 6-cylinder engine 3-litre inline 6-cylinder engine Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) All-wheel drive (AWD) Transmission 9-speed AT* 9-speed AT* Power 367 PS (+37 PS) 330 PS Torque 750 Nm (+50 Nm) 700 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.8 seconds 6.4 seconds Top-speed 210 kmph 210 kmph

AT- torque converter automatic

Like the G 400d, the G 450d sits on the ladder-frame chassis and features three locking differentials, but it now comes with adaptive adjustable damping and improved insulation for better comfort and refinement. It maintains impressive off-road figures too, a ground clearance of 241 mm, 700 mm water wading depth, and approach and departure angles of 31-degree and 30-degree respectively.

If you want to have a taste of the G 63's driving experience, here's our insights after getting to drive it.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz G 450d doesn’t have any direct competition. The SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender can be considered as alternatives based on their off-road capability, among which only the Defender has a diesel engine option.