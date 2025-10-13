All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched At Rs 2.90 Crore: Diesel Power Makes A Comeback To The Iconic ‘G-Wagen’ Nameplate In India

    Modified On Oct 13, 2025 05:08 PM By Bikramjit

    1.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    With the G 450d, the iconic G-Class is now available in all powertrain choices – petrol, electric and now diesel

    Mercedes-Benz G 450d

    • The G 450d is limited to 50 units only for the first batch.

    • Top features include dual 12.3-inch screens, an 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, and AR-based navigation.

    • Key safety features include a 360-degree camera with transparent hood view and level-2 ADAS.

    • Gets an upgraded powertrain with the 3-litre inline 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid assist.

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 450d at Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the comeback of a diesel engine in the G-Class range in India after the discontinued G 400d. With this, the carmaker now offers the legendary SUV in diesel (G 450d), petrol (G 63 AMG), and electric (G 580) versions for the first time in India. The new G 450d comes with a more powerful inline-six diesel engine than the G 400d and some design tweaks. 

    Do note that the first batch has a limited allocation of 50 units. So be quick if you had your eyes on one. 

    Price

    For your reference, here are the prices of all the versions of the G-Class:

    Variants

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Mercedes G 450d (diesel)

    Rs 2.90 crore

    Mercedes-AMG G63 (petrol)

    Rs 3.85 crore

    Mercedes G580 (electric)

    Rs 3.10 crore

    As seen, the diesel G-Class is the most affordable of them all.

    Related: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched At Rs 4.30 Crore

    Design

    Mercedes-Benz G 450d

    The G 450d has the same iconic and unmistakable boxy silhouette that makes the G-Class look so iconic. However, there are some subtle changes. It now features an updated grille with four horizontal louvres, which were previously three on the G400d. It also gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, with the former featuring vertical air inlets. A roof edge spoiler has been provided to improve aerodynamics. And lastly, this variant rides on 20-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black with a high-sheen effect.

    Interior And Features

    Inside, the G 450d feels every bit as premium as you’d expect from a G-Class. The cabin gets an AMG Line interior theme with dual-tone Nappa leather seats for a premium look. It also comes with some contrasting metallic inserts on the dashboard.

    When it comes to features, the SUV gets all bases covered with dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter coming with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There’s also an off-road display that shows useful information such as the vehicle’s position and wheel angles while driving on rough terrain. Additional features include ventilated front seats with massaging function, a premium 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos support, and customisable ambient lighting.

    As for safety, you get a transparent hood function that helps the driver see what’s directly beneath the hood of the car, which is handy while tackling rocks or deep ruts. You also get several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keeping assist, active brake assist, a 360-degree camera and multiple airbags.

    Also Read: New GST Rates: GST Cuts on Large SUVs & Luxury Cars: Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz GLS, & More Will Become Affordable

    Powertrain

    The G 450d packs in an upsized engine under its hood compared to the erstwhile G400d. Its diesel engine gets the support of a 48V mild hybrid assist now, along with a 15 kW boost. The specifications are as follows:

    Model

    Mercedes G 450d

    Mercedes G400d

    Engine

    3-litre inline 6-cylinder engine

    3-litre inline 6-cylinder engine

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)

    All-wheel drive (AWD)

    Transmission

    9-speed AT*

    9-speed AT*

    Power

    367 PS (+37 PS)

    330 PS

    Torque

    750 Nm (+50 Nm)

    700 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.8 seconds

    6.4 seconds

    Top-speed

    210 kmph

    210 kmph

    AT- torque converter automatic

    Like the G 400d, the G 450d sits on the ladder-frame chassis and features three locking differentials, but it now comes with adaptive adjustable damping and improved insulation for better comfort and refinement. It maintains impressive off-road figures too, a ground clearance of 241 mm, 700 mm water wading depth, and approach and departure angles of 31-degree and 30-degree respectively.

    If you want to have a taste of the G 63's driving experience, here's our insights after getting to drive it.

    Rivals

    Mercedes-Benz G 450d

    The Mercedes-Benz G 450d doesn’t have any direct competition. The SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender can be considered as alternatives based on their off-road capability, among which only the Defender has a diesel engine option.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched At Rs 2.90 Crore: Diesel Power Makes A Comeback To The Iconic ‘G-Wagen’ Nameplate In India
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience