Mary Kom And Farhan Akhtar Appointed As Brand Ambassadors For Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023

The XUV300 TurboSport and Thar have been assigned as the official SUVs for the event

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 will be held in India from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced Mahindra as the title sponsor for this championship, while appointing MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as brand ambassadors.

The XUV300 Turbo Sport and Thar have been named as the official SUVs for this edition of the women’s World Boxing Championship, which is being held in India for the third time. Furthermore, throughout the event, the automaker will organise exciting contests for customers.

So far, 350 boxers from 74 nations have registered for the biannual tournament, which will include a prize money of Rs 20 crore for the first time.

Here’s the full press release from Mahindra

New Delhi, March 13, 2023: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday unveiled India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd as the Title Sponsor for the Championships along with legendary MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar were announced as the brand ambassadors of the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Championships 2023, scheduled from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

India is hosting the event for the third time in the history and the country is set to be gripped by boxing fever as several top-notch pugilists are headlining the Championships.

Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India said, “We are delighted to welcome Mahindra Automotive as our lead sponsor. BFI and Mahindra share a common vision of women empowerment through sport and I am happy to see them as our partner in this mission. And the presence of Mary Kom and Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassadors for the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will add immense value to our mission of encouraging women participation in boxing. Mary Kom is a legend of our sport and Farhan Akhtar is a Bollywood icon who has made several inspiring sports movies including one about boxing. The association with these two youth icons will enhance the prestige of this World Championship and help in the promoting the sport across the country. The event will also help showcase to the world India’s potential as a host for big global tournaments.”

The partnership is in line with Mahindra Group’s initiatives to empower women in fields such as sports. Mahindra has partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, with the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offers Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which align with the women boxing values. Additionally, Mahindra will be hosting exciting contests for customers to enjoy the championship and create unforgettable memories. Mahindra is proud to extend this association to Indian women boxers in their quest for glory on the global stage during the tenure of the sponsorship.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are delighted to be associated with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, which is a significant step towards promoting women's boxing globally. We acknowledge the tremendous growth in viewership and followers of women's boxing over the years, as it reiterates the belief of people that women embody strength, resilience, and toughness in the face of challenges. As a company dedicated to promoting diversity and empowering women, we are honored to be associated with this groundbreaking sport and its athletes. Our SUVs, such as the Thar and XUV300 TGDi, symbolize the tenacity and determination that women display, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey."

Mary Kom, a bronze medallist in the London Olympics, is the most decorated boxer in the history of Women’s World Championships, having clinched the title six times along with a silver and bronze.

“India is hosting the World Championships for the third time and it is a special and rare honour. It will underline India’s strength as a sporting nation in front of a global audience. I am delighted to be a part of this tournament and I am certain that this will be a golden page in India’s sporting history,” said Mary Kom.

A biopic depicting Mary Kom’s journey in 2014 put boxing on a big screen and also encouraged country’s women to take up boxing. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar—a passionate sports lover, also popular for his lead roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofaan, which showcased the journey of a boxer.

During the event, Farhan will engage with the boxers and will spread the excitement of the tournament through his social media handles too.

Talking about his association, Farhan Akhtar said: “I am honoured and excited to be a part of such a prestigious event. It is a matter of personal pride that India is hosting the World Boxing championship for Women. My love for the sport goes back long before I started training for my film, Toofaan, and now to be here celebrating this event is a wonderful feeling. As an avid sport lover, I have followed the journey of our girls, cheered and applauded every time they brought glory to India in this sport! I hope that all of you will watch the exciting bouts and get inspired by these women from around the world. I would also like to give a special mention to BFI who are doing a tremendous job by encouraging and supporting women in the field of boxing. And finally, good luck to all the players participating in this event. Todun taak!”

A total of 350 plus boxers from 74 countries have registered so far for the biennial event which has a prize pool of INR 20 crore for the very first time.

