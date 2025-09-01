Maruti’s Upcoming Compact SUV Likely To Be Called Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Victoris is slated to be revealed on September 3, 2025 and will be retailed through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships

It is no news that Maruti is revealing a new compact SUV on September 3, which is going to be slotted between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara and will be offered through the carmaker’s Arena line of dealerships. In a recent development, some media reports suggest that it can be called the ‘Maruti Victoris’, which was earlier rumoured to be called the ‘Maruti Escudo’. While there is still no confirmation from Maruti regarding the nomenclature it will adopt, the carmaker has filed a patent for both the ‘Victoris’ and ‘Escudo’ names in India.

That being said, some spy shots have revealed what to expect from the upcoming Maruti compact SUV. Here are the details:

Maruti Victoris: An Overview

The Maruti Victoris will be a 2-row offering that will be a bit larger than the Grand Vitara (similar size as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos). In terms of design, while only heavily camouflaged models could be seen, a closer look revealed a more upright bonnet and an e Vitara like sleek headlight setup. It can also get slimmer cladding and a sleek LED tail light setup similar to the Tata Curvv.

Inside, a Victoris test mule was seen sporting a more modern dashboard layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features can include a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, auto AC and ventilated front seats. Its safety suite could consist of 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Maruti Victoris: Expected Powertrain Options

While the carmaker is yet to reveal the powertrain options of the Victoris, it can get the same strong hybrid, mild hybrid and CNG options as the Grand Vitara. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

We could expect the CNG option to be offered with a dual-cylinder-like setup, which we have seen on recent Tata and Hyundai cars, that can help liberate more usable space in the boot of the car.

Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

As it is expected to be an Arena dealership offering, the Maruti Victoris is likely to be priced a bit lower than the Nexa-retailed Grand Vitara, which is currently priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will lock horns with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

What do you think about the Maruti Victoris? Let us know in the comments below.

