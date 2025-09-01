All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti’s Upcoming Compact SUV Likely To Be Called Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Modified On Sep 01, 2025 06:24 PM By Dipan

    6.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Maruti Victoris is slated to be revealed on September 3, 2025 and will be retailed through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships

    It is no news that Maruti is revealing a new compact SUV on September 3, which is going to be slotted between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara and will be offered through the carmaker’s Arena line of dealerships. In a recent development, some media reports suggest that it can be called the ‘Maruti Victoris’, which was earlier rumoured to be called the ‘Maruti Escudo’. While there is still no confirmation from Maruti regarding the nomenclature it will adopt, the carmaker has filed a patent for both the ‘Victoris’ and ‘Escudo’ names in India.

    That being said, some spy shots have revealed what to expect from the upcoming Maruti compact SUV. Here are the details:

    Maruti Victoris: An Overview

    The Maruti Victoris will be a 2-row offering that will be a bit larger than the Grand Vitara (similar size as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos). In terms of design, while only heavily camouflaged models could be seen, a closer look revealed a more upright bonnet and an e Vitara like sleek headlight setup. It can also get slimmer cladding and a sleek LED tail light setup similar to the Tata Curvv.

    Inside, a Victoris test mule was seen sporting a more modern dashboard layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features can include a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, auto AC and ventilated front seats. Its safety suite could consist of 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

    Maruti Victoris: Expected Powertrain Options

    While the carmaker is yet to reveal the powertrain options of the Victoris, it can get the same strong hybrid, mild hybrid and CNG options as the Grand Vitara. Here are the details:

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    We could expect the CNG option to be offered with a dual-cylinder-like setup, which we have seen on recent Tata and Hyundai cars, that can help liberate more usable space in the boot of the car.

    Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

    As it is expected to be an Arena dealership offering, the Maruti Victoris is likely to be priced a bit lower than the Nexa-retailed Grand Vitara, which is currently priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will lock horns with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

    What do you think about the Maruti Victoris? Let us know in the comments below.

    Image Source

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Escudo

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti’s Upcoming Compact SUV Likely To Be Called Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience