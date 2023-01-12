Published On Jan 12, 2023 08:44 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

The Fronx will be sold through NEXA dealerships across India, bookings are underway

The Fronx has been unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Offered in nine exterior colour options - six monotone and three dual-tone.

The monotone options include Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey and Earthen Brown.

The dual-tone option with the bluish black roof is offered with the brown, red and silver shades.

Fronx gets a dual-tone black and maroon cabin theme as standard.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti has unveiled the Fronx, a Baleno-based crossover, at Auto Expo 2023 and all details except the prices. The pre-bookings are underway for a Rs 11,000 deposit, and customers can pick between five trim levels with four powertrains to choose from. In terms of colours too, there’s plenty to choose from (depending on the variant) and your choices are as follows:

Also See: Which Of These 7 Vibrant Jimny Colours Would You Pick?

Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof

Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof

Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof

Nexa Blue

Opulent Red

Arctic White

Splendid Silver

Grandeur Grey

Earthen Brown

Maruti’s all-new crossover SUV gets the choice of two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine (making 100PS and 148Nm) with mild hybrid technology, and the 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol unit (making 90PS and 113Nm) from the Baleno. The former is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, while the latter can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Also Read: Maruti Unveils eVX Electric Concept With A Range Of 550km At Auto Expo 2023

The feature list is almost identical to the Baleno, which includes a nine-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display and cruise control. Safety-wise, it also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP (electronic stability program) and a 360-degree camera.

Also See: Maruti Shows Off CNG-ed Brezza, The First Subcompact CNG SUV In India

The prices for the Maruti Fronx are expected to be announced in the next couple of months, likely starting from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will not have any direct rivals but will be an alternative to both premium hatchbacks like the Tata Altroz and subcompact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Venue.