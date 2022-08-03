Modified On Aug 03, 2022 01:45 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

We could see Maruti’s brand new model at the 2023 Auto Expo

A new SUV coupe from Maruti’s stable has been spied.

It will be based on the Baleno and will use Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform.

Will draw some styling inspiration from the Grand Vitara and the Baleno.

Will reintroduce the 1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine in India.

Should be positioned as a more stylish and powerful alternative to the Baleno.

Likely to be sold via the NEXA retail chain.

Advancing on the SUV trend, Maruti is readying its second sub-compact model, an all-new coupe-style SUV and it has been spied on test for the first time. We’re expecting it to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and get launched in the market soon after.

The new SUV coupe will be based on the Baleno, as we can see an identical side profile and door styling. The main differences will be seen at the front and rear. The front seems to borrow some visual elements from the Grand Vitara, including the bumper-placed headlights, sleek LED DRLs and a mesh grille. Towards the back, you can see the swooping roofline and a hump-type boot shape.

The cabin of the upcoming model is expected to be similar to the 2022 Baleno. In terms of features, the SUV coupe is expected to offer some more goodies over the hatchback, but otherwise, the list will largely be the same, including six airbags and the 9-inch touchscreen system.

Maruti will power the Baleno-based crossover coupe with its BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine. The 100PS 1-litre three-cylinder motor was last seen on the Baleno RS. We can expect some hybridisation here and it should probably be a mild-hybrid setup.

The new SUV coupe will be positioned as a crossover-looking version of the regular Baleno, with prices similar to the new Brezza and its suave styling and turbo-petrol engine should make it a standout. While the boxier Brezza is retailed through the Arena retail chain, the carmaker is likely to sell the Baleno-based SUV coupe through its NEXA retail chain.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT