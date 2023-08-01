Modified On Aug 01, 2023 04:50 PM By Ansh for Maruti Alto K10

Currently, Maruti has 13 CNG models on offer, the latest one being the Maruti Fronx

The country’s highest-selling carmaker recently revealed its quarterly performance figures, among which, Maruti says, 1.13 lakh unit sales came from its CNG models. Maruti Suzuki is also the most dominant brand in the CNG space with its extensive lineup offering the greener fuel across segments.

Current Lineup

Currently, Maruti has 13 CNG cars on sale. All models from its Arena lineup get a CNG powertrain, and this list includes the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, Brezza, Swift, Ertiga and Eeco. Its Nexa lineup also contributes to its CNG sales with four models including Grand Vitara, XL6, Baleno and Fronx. Across models, the CNG option is still limited to a manual transmission and usually attracts a premium of a little under Rs 1 lakh compared to the equivalent petrol-manual variants.

Also Read: Over 87,000 Units Of Maruti S-Presso And Eeco Have Been Recalled

As of now, there is no news of more CNG cars coming from Maruti anytime soon; however, other carmakers have started to explore this greener fuel and we can see more CNG options in the country in the coming years.

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price