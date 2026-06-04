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    Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Here’s A Detailed Look In Images.

    Maruti has launched the 2026 Wagon R in the flex-fuel variant. Let’s take a look at the exterior, interior, changes and upgrades that we got with the new Wagon R. 

    Published On Jun 04, 2026 12:57 PM By Ashin

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    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    The Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel has been unveiled. Retaining its signature silhouette and design language, The hatchback now features flex-fuel capability, enabling it to operate on ethanol blends as high as 85% (E85). The hatchback is built upon the same architecture as the standard petrol-powered Wagon R, a model that has been in production since 2019. The hatchback has stayed true to its family-car approach, with its tall-boy stance. 

    2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Exterior

    Front

    • The headlamp unit features the same dual-split-setup where the main headlight bulb is placed. The section below it gets the turn indicators. 

    • Up front, the Wagon R Flex-Fuel gets the same minimal blacked-out grille, housing the chrome Suzuki logo. A chrome strip running through the centre further enhances the look.

    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    • The number plate is sandwiched between the grille and the bumper.

    • The foglamp surround can be seen and the air-dam is placed between them. A blacked out  element is placed below.

    Side

    • Towards the side, the first thing that we notice is the simple flap-style door handles that are finished in body colour,  

    • The shoulderline, glasshouse and the overall silhouette remains unchanged and is truly identical to the standard Wagon R.

    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    • It sits on 14-inch alloy wheels, which are painted black to give a sporty contrast to the profile.

    • The blacked-out ORVMs(Outside Rear View Mirror) and B-Pillars  give a sporty feel to the vehicle. 

    • You also get a black insert on the C-pillar to give it a ‘floating-roof’ effect.

    Rear

    • Just like the front end, the rear end also remains unchanged and carries the same design as that of the standard Wagon R.

    • The vertically stacked tail light clusters are located on either side of the rear windshield.

    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    • A black element at the lower bumper gives the vehicle a sporty look

    • A rear windshield wiper with washer can also be seen. 

    • You get a simple-looking bumper with a black accent.

    • The bottom edge of tailgate features a 'BioFlex' badging, specific to the flex-fuel version of the Wagon R.

    2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Interior

    • The interior of the all new 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel carries the same dashboard layout as the standard petrol version. 

    • Dual-tone interior with beige and black accents 

    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    • The three-spoke steering sports a silver element at the lower spoke, giving it a sportier feel. The AC vents are also surrounded by the same silver garnish.

    • The dashboard is very minimal yet functional in design. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is provided, with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    • The analogue-digital instrument console is retained, and features an MID with orange backlit display.

    2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Features & Safety

    • The 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs and a manual day/night IRVM

    • For the safety part, the hatchback gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for all occupants and hill hold assist (HHA). 

    • Safety features for the hatchback include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).

    • It also comes equipped with hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for every passenger.

    Wagon R Flex-Fuel
    Wagon R Flex-Fuel

    2026 Maruti Wagon-R Flex-Fuel: Powertrain

    The Wagon-R Flex-Fuel is powered exclusively by a 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

    Component

    Specification

    Engine

    1.2-litre Flex-Fuel Petrol

    Fuel Compatibility

    Up to E85 ethanol blend

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    Power

    PS

    Torque

    Nm

    Pricing & Competition

    The Wagon R Flex Fuel is the very first mass-market car for the Indian Market. So it doesn't have any obvious competition so no direct rivals. However, the vehicle can be an alternative to the existing entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Celerio, Swift, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

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