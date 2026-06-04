Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Here’s A Detailed Look In Images.
Maruti has launched the 2026 Wagon R in the flex-fuel variant. Let’s take a look at the exterior, interior, changes and upgrades that we got with the new Wagon R.
Published On Jun 04, 2026 12:57 PM By Ashin
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The Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel has been unveiled. Retaining its signature silhouette and design language, The hatchback now features flex-fuel capability, enabling it to operate on ethanol blends as high as 85% (E85). The hatchback is built upon the same architecture as the standard petrol-powered Wagon R, a model that has been in production since 2019. The hatchback has stayed true to its family-car approach, with its tall-boy stance.
2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Exterior
Front
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The headlamp unit features the same dual-split-setup where the main headlight bulb is placed. The section below it gets the turn indicators.
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Up front, the Wagon R Flex-Fuel gets the same minimal blacked-out grille, housing the chrome Suzuki logo. A chrome strip running through the centre further enhances the look.
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The number plate is sandwiched between the grille and the bumper.
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The foglamp surround can be seen and the air-dam is placed between them. A blacked out element is placed below.
Side
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Towards the side, the first thing that we notice is the simple flap-style door handles that are finished in body colour,
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The shoulderline, glasshouse and the overall silhouette remains unchanged and is truly identical to the standard Wagon R.
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It sits on 14-inch alloy wheels, which are painted black to give a sporty contrast to the profile.
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The blacked-out ORVMs(Outside Rear View Mirror) and B-Pillars give a sporty feel to the vehicle.
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You also get a black insert on the C-pillar to give it a ‘floating-roof’ effect.
Rear
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Just like the front end, the rear end also remains unchanged and carries the same design as that of the standard Wagon R.
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The vertically stacked tail light clusters are located on either side of the rear windshield.
- A black element at the lower bumper gives the vehicle a sporty look
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A rear windshield wiper with washer can also be seen.
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You get a simple-looking bumper with a black accent.
- The bottom edge of tailgate features a 'BioFlex' badging, specific to the flex-fuel version of the Wagon R.
2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Interior
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The interior of the all new 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel carries the same dashboard layout as the standard petrol version.
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Dual-tone interior with beige and black accents
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The three-spoke steering sports a silver element at the lower spoke, giving it a sportier feel. The AC vents are also surrounded by the same silver garnish.
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The dashboard is very minimal yet functional in design. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is provided, with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
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The analogue-digital instrument console is retained, and features an MID with orange backlit display.
2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Features & Safety
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The 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs and a manual day/night IRVM
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For the safety part, the hatchback gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for all occupants and hill hold assist (HHA).
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Safety features for the hatchback include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).
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It also comes equipped with hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for every passenger.
2026 Maruti Wagon-R Flex-Fuel: Powertrain
The Wagon-R Flex-Fuel is powered exclusively by a 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
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Component
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Specification
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Engine
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1.2-litre Flex-Fuel Petrol
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Fuel Compatibility
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Up to E85 ethanol blend
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Transmission
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5-speed MT
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Power
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PS
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Torque
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Nm
Pricing & Competition
The Wagon R Flex Fuel is the very first mass-market car for the Indian Market. So it doesn't have any obvious competition so no direct rivals. However, the vehicle can be an alternative to the existing entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Celerio, Swift, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.