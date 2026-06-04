Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Here’s A Detailed Look In Images.

The Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel has been unveiled. Retaining its signature silhouette and design language, The hatchback now features flex-fuel capability, enabling it to operate on ethanol blends as high as 85% (E85). The hatchback is built upon the same architecture as the standard petrol-powered Wagon R, a model that has been in production since 2019. The hatchback has stayed true to its family-car approach, with its tall-boy stance.

2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Exterior

Front

The headlamp unit features the same dual-split-setup where the main headlight bulb is placed. The section below it gets the turn indicators.

Up front, the Wagon R Flex-Fuel gets the same minimal blacked-out grille, housing the chrome Suzuki logo. A chrome strip running through the centre further enhances the look.

The number plate is sandwiched between the grille and the bumper.

The foglamp surround can be seen and the air-dam is placed between them. A blacked out element is placed below.

Side

Towards the side, the first thing that we notice is the simple flap-style door handles that are finished in body colour,

The shoulderline, glasshouse and the overall silhouette remains unchanged and is truly identical to the standard Wagon R.

It sits on 14-inch alloy wheels, which are painted black to give a sporty contrast to the profile.

The blacked-out ORVMs(Outside Rear View Mirror) and B-Pillars give a sporty feel to the vehicle.

You also get a black insert on the C-pillar to give it a ‘floating-roof’ effect.

Rear

Just like the front end, the rear end also remains unchanged and carries the same design as that of the standard Wagon R.

The vertically stacked tail light clusters are located on either side of the rear windshield.

A black element at the lower bumper gives the vehicle a sporty look

A rear windshield wiper with washer can also be seen.

You get a simple-looking bumper with a black accent.

The bottom edge of tailgate features a 'BioFlex' badging, specific to the flex-fuel version of the Wagon R.

2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel: Interior

The interior of the all new 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel carries the same dashboard layout as the standard petrol version.

Dual-tone interior with beige and black accents

The three-spoke steering sports a silver element at the lower spoke, giving it a sportier feel. The AC vents are also surrounded by the same silver garnish.

The dashboard is very minimal yet functional in design. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is provided, with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The analogue-digital instrument console is retained, and features an MID with orange backlit display.

2026 Maruti Wagon R Flex-Fuel: Features & Safety

The 2026 Wagon R Flex-Fuel comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs and a manual day/night IRVM

For the safety part, the hatchback gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for all occupants and hill hold assist (HHA).

Safety features for the hatchback include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).

It also comes equipped with hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for every passenger.

2026 Maruti Wagon-R Flex-Fuel: Powertrain

The Wagon-R Flex-Fuel is powered exclusively by a 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Component Specification Engine 1.2-litre Flex-Fuel Petrol Fuel Compatibility Up to E85 ethanol blend Transmission 5-speed MT Power PS Torque Nm

Pricing & Competition

The Wagon R Flex Fuel is the very first mass-market car for the Indian Market. So it doesn't have any obvious competition so no direct rivals. However, the vehicle can be an alternative to the existing entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Celerio, Swift, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.