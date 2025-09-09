Maruti Victoris VXi Variant Comes With These Features And Design Elements

The VXi is the most affordable variant in the Victoris lineup to get a strong hybrid engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options

The Maruti Victoris, unveiled recently, is being offered in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Bookings for the SUV are already underway, and prices are yet to be announced. We’ve recently detailed all the features offered with the base-spec LXi variant of the Victoris, and now we turn our attention to the one-above-base VXi variant, diving into the key exterior, interior, and safety features it brings to the table.

Maruti Victoris VXi: Exterior Features

The Victoris VXi comes equipped with basic amenities like halogen projector headlights and positioning lamps, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, and ORVM (outside rear view mirror) mounted turn indicators.

Over the base-spec LXi, it adds body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, roof rails, and connected LED tail lights for a premium appeal. The silver skid plates for front and rear, extended roof spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are standard across all variants of the Victoris.

Maruti Victoris VXi: Interior Features

From the inside, the Victoris VXi comes with dual-tone black and off white cabin theme along with black fabric seat upholstery.

Amenities like front centre armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, and adjustable headrests for all seats are being offered right from the base-spec LXi trim. However, the VXi adds some premium details like chrome-finished inside door handles, front footwell illumination, and a vanity mirror for front passengers.

Maruti Victoris VXi: Comfort And Convenience Features

When it comes to the comfort and convenience features, the one-above-base VXi variant of the Victoris is quite well-equipped. Not only does it get a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display (limited to strong-hybrid variants), but also good-to-have equipment like cruise control, paddle shifters (automatic only), multi-drive modes (strong-hybrid only) – Eco, Normal, Sport – height adjustable driver’s seat, PM2.5 air filter, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Convenience features like auto AC, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 60:40 split rear seats, dual 45W Type-C USB ports for rear seats, and keyless entry are also included.

Maruti Victoris VXi: Infotainment

Unlike the bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen offered with higher-spec ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) variants, Maruti has equipped the VXi variant of the Victoris with a smaller 7-inch unit. It looks the same as the units we have seen inside other Arena offerings like Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Alto K10, and Maruti Celerio. This infotainment supports OTA (over-the-air) updates, voice assistant functions, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other highlights include dual speakers with two tweeters, connected car tech (telematics), and Alexa connectivity. Note that infotainment functions like calling, source, and volume can be adjusted by steering-mounted controls.

Maruti Victoris VXi Safety Features

Before diving into safety features, it’s important to note that the Victoris has achieved a full 5-star safety in Bharat NCAP crash test. Standard safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, seatbelt reminder and 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Choosing the VXi trim further advances it to a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake (automatic only). Note that if you opt for a strong hybrid version of the SUV, you also get an acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS).

Maruti Victoris VXi: Powertrain Options

Maruti offers the Victoris VXi in a total of three powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

Note that the Victoris VXi still doesn’t get the option of an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, and it is limited to the top-spec ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) variants.

Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

The prices for the Maruti Victoris compact SUV are expected to be announced sometime during Diwali. It is expected to be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and will be retailed via Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships. It will take on the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, and Citroen Aircross.

