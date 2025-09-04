Maruti Victoris: Here’s What Each Variant Of The New Maruti Arena SUV Has On Offer
Published On Sep 04, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit
The Maruti Victoris will be available in four broad variant lines in typical Arena fashion: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus
The Maruti Victoris, after being spied on test multiple times, has finally broken cover. It will slot between the Maruti Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. The Victoris is slated to be offered via the Arena chain of showrooms, and Maruti has opened bookings for the SUV for Rs 11,000. It will be available in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the latter two also having an optional (O) sub-variant each. If you were looking to put your name down for the new Maruti SUV, take a look at all the top features that each variant has to offer:
Maruti Victoris LXi
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The base-spec LXi trim is well covered when it comes to safety features, as it includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ESP. It also comes with just enough of the basic design touches and creature comforts in the form of halogen headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen, and auto climate control with rear AC vents.
Also Read: Maruti Victoris Mileage And Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed
Maruti Victoris VXi (over LXi)
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The 1-above base VXi variant gets many design additions, such as body coloured door handles and ORVMs, as well as chrome inside door handles to make it look more premium than the entry-level LXi trim. Its comfort, convenience and safety kit also gets useful touches like cruise control, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display (strong-hybrid only), a reversing camera, and a TPMS.
Maruti Victoris ZXi (over VXi)
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
While the ZXi trim is the second-to-top variant in the Victoris’ lineup, the only changes it gets over the previous-in-line VXi are pertaining to exterior and interior design along with some comfort and convenience features and a useful safety addition. These include auto-LED headlights, alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a powered tailgate, and wireless smartphone charger. The only feature the next-in-line ZXi (O) comes with over the ZXi is a panoramic sunroof.
Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
^AWD - All-wheel drive
*ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems
The fully loaded ZXi+ trim packs all the premium amenities such as ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Level-2 ADAS, and even a 360-degree camera. Do note that the panoramic sunroof is available only with the ZXi (O) variant, as seen with the previous-in-line ZXi trim as well.
Its ADAS suite comprises tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.
Powertrain On Offer
Maruti is set to equip the Victoris with the following powertrain options, as given in the table below:
Specification
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech
1.5-litre petrol+CNG
Power
103 PS
116 PS (combined)
88 PS
Torque
139 Nm
141 Nm (hybrid system)
121.5 Nm
Transmission
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT^
e-CVT
5-speed MT
Drivetrain
FWD*/ AWD
FWD
FWD
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT)/ 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
28.65 kmpl
27.02 km/kg
*FWD - Front-wheel drive
^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
The Victoris comes with the same powertrain choices as the Grand Vitara, including the highly efficient strong-hybrid setup. Maruti is also offering it with the SUV with an AWD option, although it is limited to the top-spec ZXi+ trim and gets the AT option only.
Launch And Price
The Maruti Victoris is expected to go on sale around Diwali 2025 and could be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and its own stablemate, the Maruti Grand Vitara.
