Maruti Victoris: Here’s What Each Variant Of The New Maruti Arena SUV Has On Offer

The Maruti Victoris, after being spied on test multiple times, has finally broken cover. It will slot between the Maruti Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. The Victoris is slated to be offered via the Arena chain of showrooms, and Maruti has opened bookings for the SUV for Rs 11,000. It will be available in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the latter two also having an optional (O) sub-variant each. If you were looking to put your name down for the new Maruti SUV, take a look at all the top features that each variant has to offer:

Maruti Victoris LXi

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlights

Halogen positioning lamps

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

ORVMs with turn indicators

Rear spoiler

Sharfin antenna Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents

Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

Black fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders A semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-A USB port (front)

Push-button start/stop

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Cabin air filter

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Keyless entry

Day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror) 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Dual speakers

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Six airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear defogger

Tyre repair kit

The base-spec LXi trim is well covered when it comes to safety features, as it includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ESP. It also comes with just enough of the basic design touches and creature comforts in the form of halogen headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen, and auto climate control with rear AC vents.

Maruti Victoris VXi (over LXi)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Connected LED tail lights

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Roof rails Chrome inside door handles

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pocket

Vanity mirror for front passengers 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display (strong-hybrid only)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Dual 45 W Type-C USB charging ports (rear)

PM2.5 air filter

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only) Connected car tech (telematics)

Front tweeters (x2)

Alexa connectivity Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Rear parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

The 1-above base VXi variant gets many design additions, such as body coloured door handles and ORVMs, as well as chrome inside door handles to make it look more premium than the entry-level LXi trim. Its comfort, convenience and safety kit also gets useful touches like cruise control, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display (strong-hybrid only), a reversing camera, and a TPMS.

Maruti Victoris ZXi (over VXi)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED positioning lamps

LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

Front LED fog lamps

17-inch black-painted alloy wheels

Grey finished front and rear skid plates (strong-hybrid only) All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

Soft-touch material on the dashboard (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

Leatherette upholstery (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

Sunglass holder 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM None Rear wiper and washer

Front variable intermittent wipers

While the ZXi trim is the second-to-top variant in the Victoris’ lineup, the only changes it gets over the previous-in-line VXi are pertaining to exterior and interior design along with some comfort and convenience features and a useful safety addition. These include auto-LED headlights, alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a powered tailgate, and wireless smartphone charger. The only feature the next-in-line ZXi (O) comes with over the ZXi is a panoramic sunroof.

Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Heads-up display

Air purifier

45 W and 15 W Type-C USB charging ports (front)

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid only)

Terrain modes for AWD^ - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Internet connectivity Level-2 ADAS*

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

^AWD - All-wheel drive

*ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems

The fully loaded ZXi+ trim packs all the premium amenities such as ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Level-2 ADAS, and even a 360-degree camera. Do note that the panoramic sunroof is available only with the ZXi (O) variant, as seen with the previous-in-line ZXi trim as well.

Its ADAS suite comprises tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.

Powertrain On Offer

Maruti is set to equip the Victoris with the following powertrain options, as given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid system) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD*/ AWD FWD FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT)/ 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

*FWD - Front-wheel drive

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Victoris comes with the same powertrain choices as the Grand Vitara, including the highly efficient strong-hybrid setup. Maruti is also offering it with the SUV with an AWD option, although it is limited to the top-spec ZXi+ trim and gets the AT option only.

Launch And Price

The Maruti Victoris is expected to go on sale around Diwali 2025 and could be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and its own stablemate, the Maruti Grand Vitara.

