All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Maruti Victoris: Here’s What Each Variant Of The New Maruti Arena SUV Has On Offer

    Published On Sep 04, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

    12.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Maruti Victoris will be available in four broad variant lines in typical Arena fashion: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus

    The Maruti Victoris, after being spied on test multiple times, has finally broken cover. It will slot between the Maruti Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. The Victoris is slated to be offered via the Arena chain of showrooms, and Maruti has opened bookings for the SUV for Rs 11,000. It will be available in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the latter two also having an optional (O) sub-variant each. If you were looking to put your name down for the new Maruti SUV, take a look at all the top features that each variant has to offer:

    Maruti Victoris LXi

    Maruti Victoris LXi variant exterior design

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Halogen headlights

    • Halogen positioning lamps

    • LED tail lights

    • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

    • Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

    • ORVMs with turn indicators

    • Rear spoiler

    • Sharfin antenna

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents

    • Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • A semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-A USB port (front)

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Cabin air filter

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Keyless entry

    • Day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Dual speakers

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Six airbags

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • ABS with EBD and brake assist

    • Rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear defogger

    • Tyre repair kit

    Maruti Victoris LXi variant cabin design

    The base-spec LXi trim is well covered when it comes to safety features, as it includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ESP. It also comes with just enough of the basic design touches and creature comforts in the form of halogen headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen, and auto climate control with rear AC vents.

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris Mileage And Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed

    Maruti Victoris VXi (over LXi)

    Maruti Victoris VXi variant exterior design

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Roof rails

    • Chrome inside door handles

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Vanity mirror for front passengers

    • 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display (strong-hybrid only)

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Dual 45 W Type-C USB charging ports (rear)

    • PM2.5 air filter

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Cruise control

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • Connected car tech (telematics)

    • Front tweeters (x2)

    • Alexa connectivity

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Rear parking camera

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

    Maruti Victoris VXi variant cabin design

    The 1-above base VXi variant gets many design additions, such as body coloured door handles and ORVMs, as well as chrome inside door handles to make it look more premium than the entry-level LXi trim. Its comfort, convenience and safety kit also gets useful touches like cruise control, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display (strong-hybrid only), a reversing camera, and a TPMS.

    Maruti Victoris ZXi (over VXi)

    Maruti Victoris ZXi variant exterior design

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED positioning lamps

    • LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels

    • Grey finished front and rear skid plates (strong-hybrid only)

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

    • Leatherette upholstery (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

    • Sunglass holder

    • 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • None

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    Maruti Victoris ZXi variant cabin design

    While the ZXi trim is the second-to-top variant in the Victoris’ lineup, the only changes it gets over the previous-in-line VXi are pertaining to exterior and interior design along with some comfort and convenience features and a useful safety addition. These include auto-LED headlights, alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a powered tailgate, and wireless smartphone charger. The only feature the next-in-line ZXi (O) comes with over the ZXi is a panoramic sunroof.

    Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus

    Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus variant exterior design

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Heads-up display

    • Air purifier

    • 45 W and 15 W Type-C USB charging ports (front)

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid only)

    • Terrain modes for AWD^ - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Internet connectivity

    • Level-2 ADAS*

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front parking sensors

    ^AWD - All-wheel drive

    *ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems

    Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus variant cabin design

    The fully loaded ZXi+ trim packs all the premium amenities such as ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Level-2 ADAS, and even a 360-degree camera. Do note that the panoramic sunroof is available only with the ZXi (O) variant, as seen with the previous-in-line ZXi trim as well.

    Its ADAS suite comprises tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.

    Powertrain On Offer

    Maruti is set to equip the Victoris with the following powertrain options, as given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm (hybrid system)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD*/ AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT)/ 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    28.65 kmpl

    27.02 km/kg

    *FWD - Front-wheel drive

    ^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    The Victoris comes with the same powertrain choices as the Grand Vitara, including the highly efficient strong-hybrid setup. Maruti is also offering it with the SUV with an AWD option, although it is limited to the top-spec ZXi+ trim and gets the AT option only.

    Launch And Price

    Maruti Victoris rear

    The Maruti Victoris is expected to go on sale around Diwali 2025 and could be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and its own stablemate, the Maruti Grand Vitara.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Victoris: Here’s What Each Variant Of The New Maruti Arena SUV Has On Offer
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience