    Maruti Victoris CBG (Bio Gas) Variant To Be Showcased At Tokyo Motor Show 2025

    Modified On Oct 21, 2025 05:57 PM By Bikramjit

    6.2K Views
    The introduction of a CBG fuel option in the Victoris, likely next year, could make it the SUV with the most diverse powertrain and fuel options on our shores

    Maruti Victoris CBG

    What the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo is to India, the Tokyo Motor Show, also known as the Japan Mobility Show, is to Japan. The 2025 edition will take place from October 30 to November 9, and this year, Suzuki will showcase several made-in-India models at the event, one of which will be the Maruti Victoris CBG (Compressed Bio Gas) variant. 

    The Victoris, launched in September, is currently offered with petrol, hybrid, and CNG powertrains. While its India launch hasn’t been confirmed yet, here’s everything we know so far.

    More About The Bio Gas Variant

    The Victoris CBG is expected to use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine found with the CNG option. It will be modified to run on Compressed Bio Gas. This is a renewable and cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels. 

    Unlike CNG, which is derived from fossil sources, CBG is produced from organic waste like crop residue and animal manure, making it both sustainable and environmentally friendly. Apart from reducing carbon emissions, it also supports waste management and rural employment. 

    The Victoris CBG will debut as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show before Maruti evaluates its commercial feasibility for the Indian market.

    Other Powertrain Options

    Maruti Victoris

    As for now, the Victoris is available with these powertrain setups and the following specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, Petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, Mild Hybrid Petrol

    1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, Strong Hybrid Petrol

    Power

    87.8 PS (CNG), 100 PS (Petrol)

    103 PS

    116 PS (Combined)

    Torque

    121.5 Nm (CNG), 137 Nm (Petrol)

    139 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    eCVT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    27.02 km/kg

    21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD)

    28.65 kmpl

    AWD- All whee drive

    AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    Price & Rivals

    Maruti Victoris

    The Maruti Victoris is priced from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). If you want to check its variant-wise prices, take a look at this story.

    It is sold through the Arena chain of dealerships and it rivals the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt and its Nexa stablemate Maruti Grand Vitara.

