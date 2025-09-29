Maruti Swift New Prices Post GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here

Thanks to the new GST rates, the Maruti Swift has now become more affordable by up to Rs 85,000

Highest savings of Rs 85,000 is being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant.

Over Rs 80,000 has been slashed on the ZXi Plus MT, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT variants.

The GST on the Maruti Swift has reduced from 29 percent to 18 percent.

Maruti Swift is now priced between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.65 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki, one of the largest automakers in the country, recently passed on the GST benefits to customers by reducing the prices across its entire range.Among its most popular offerings, the Maruti Swift, has become affordable by Rs 85,000 under the new tax slab. Let’s check out the variant-wise old and new prices of the hatchback, along with the savings offered:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh (-) Rs 70,000 VXi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 6.59 lakh (-) Rs 71,000 VXi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 VXi CNG Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh (-) Rs 75,000 ZXi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 7.53 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 7.71 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Plus Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh (-) Rs 80,000 ZXi CNG Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh (-) Rs 81,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.04 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 VXi (O) AMT Rs 8.07 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 ZXi AMT Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 7.98 lakh (-) Rs 82,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh (-) Rs 85,000

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

AMT - Automated manual transmission

Higher-spec ZXi Plus MT, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT get savings of more than Rs 80,000, while the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant has received the steepest price cut of Rs 85,000.

The entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Swift has received a least price cut of Rs 70,000.

Prices for the mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) variants (including both manual, automatic and CNG trims) have dropped by over Rs 70,000.

Revised Tax Slab For Maruti Swift

Before, the Maruti Swift attracted 28 percent GST along with a 1 percent cess, taking the total tax to 29 percent. However, post the GST rate cut, cars falling under sub-4m category with engine capacity below 1,200cc, like the Maruti Swift, are now taxed at just 18 percent.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol with up to 1,200cc) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11%

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The updated prices mentioned above are now into effect as per directives issued by Government of India to implement the new GST rates. Since the festive season is going on in India, Maruti is also offering special discounts on its cars, making it the perfect time to buy one.

Rivals

The Maruti Swift takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago, and Citroen C3.