    Maruti Swift New Prices Post GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here

    Modified On Sep 29, 2025 05:42 PM By Shreyash

    6.2K Views
    Thanks to the new GST rates, the Maruti Swift has now become more affordable by up to Rs 85,000

    Maruti Swift

    • Highest savings of Rs 85,000 is being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant.
    • Over Rs 80,000 has been slashed on the ZXi Plus MT, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT variants.
    • The GST on the Maruti Swift has reduced from 29 percent to 18 percent.
    • Maruti Swift is now priced between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.65 lakh.

    Maruti Suzuki, one of the largest automakers in the country, recently passed on the GST benefits to customers by reducing the prices across its entire range.Among its most popular offerings, the Maruti Swift, has become affordable by Rs 85,000 under the new tax slab. Let’s check out the variant-wise old and new prices of the hatchback, along with the savings offered:

    Variant-wise Price Reduction

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 6.49 lakh

    Rs 5.79 lakh

    (-) Rs 70,000

    VXi

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    Rs 6.59 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    VXi (O)

    Rs 7.57 lakh

    Rs 6.85 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 8.20 lakh

    Rs 7.45 lakh

    (-) Rs 75,000

    ZXi

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    Rs 7.53 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    VXi (O) CNG

    Rs 8.47 lakh

    Rs 7.71 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 9 lakh

    Rs 8.20 lakh

    (-) Rs 80,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    Rs 7.04 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    VXi (O) AMT

    Rs 8.07 lakh

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 8.80 lakh

    Rs 7.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 82,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 8.65 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

    AMT - Automated manual transmission

    • Higher-spec ZXi Plus MT, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT get savings of more than Rs 80,000, while the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant has received the steepest price cut of Rs 85,000.

    • The entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Swift has received a least price cut of Rs 70,000.

    • Prices for the mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) variants (including both manual, automatic and CNG trims) have dropped by over Rs 70,000.

    Also Read: Maruti Arena Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices

    Revised Tax Slab For Maruti Swift

    Maruti Swift

    Before, the Maruti Swift attracted 28 percent GST along with a 1 percent cess, taking the total tax to 29 percent. However, post the GST rate cut, cars falling under sub-4m category with engine capacity  below 1,200cc, like the Maruti Swift, are now taxed at just 18 percent.

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol with up to 1,200cc)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Also Read: Maruti Nexa Cars Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    Maruti Swift

    The updated prices mentioned above are now into effect as per directives issued by Government of India to implement the new GST rates. Since the festive season is going on in India, Maruti is also offering special discounts on its cars, making it the perfect time to buy one.

    Rivals

    Maruti Swift

    The Maruti Swift takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago, and Citroen C3.

