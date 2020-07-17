Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch On July 29

Modified On Jul 17, 2020 12:12 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

For the first time, the India-spec S-Cross will be offered with a petrol engine and an automatic transmission option

Unofficial pre-launch bookings are open for Rs 11,000.

It will get a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) with mild-hybrid tech.

It will get an automatic option for the first time in India.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti is set to launch the S-Cross petrol on July 29. While it should have been launched by now, the ongoing pandemic resulted in a delay. Unofficial pre-launch bookings have been underway from June 2020 for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Earlier, a few details were also leaked revealing that the crossover will be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. This means the earlier base-spec Sigma variant will no longer be available.

The S-Cross petrol will come with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. This engine is good for 105PS and 138Nm and will come mated to a 5-speed MT as standard. Maruti will offer the mild-hybrid tech with a 4-speed AT as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza . The S-Cross will get an automatic option for the first time in India. Maruti offered the BS4 S-Cross with a 1.3-litre diesel motor that produced 90PS and 200Nm and came coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Since this is not a facelift but just an engine upgrade, the S-Cross petrol does not get any cosmetic changes. It will come with the same LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and cruise control. The main feature update will come in the form of Maruti’s latest 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will continue to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The S-Cross will not offer connected car tech, unlike the Creta and the Seltos.

Its new base-spec Delta variant is expected to come at a starting price of Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS4 S-Cross was priced between Rs 8.80 lakh and Rs 11.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to go up against the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos . The S-Cross will also rival the Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun once they are launched in 2021.

