Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Here’s What Each Variant Offers In Terms Of Features

The e Vitara is one of the most feature-loaded Maruti Suzuki cars to date

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, the e Vitara, is all set to launch in the coming weeks, with deliveries set to commence from early 2026. The electric SUV, which will be sold via the carmaker’s Nexa outlets, will come in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

The e Vitara is loaded to the brim with features, and in this report, we take a look at how the features are distributed across the three trims of the EV:

Maruti e Vitara Delta

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED DRLs

18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels

Roof-mounted spoiler

ORVM with turn indicator

Shark fin antenna Fabric seats

Soft-touch dual-tone interior

Soft-touch door pads

Footwell light and reading lamp Multi-colour Ambient lighting

Air purifier

Front and rear charging ports (A and C Type)

Tilt and telescopic steering

Keyless entry

Push-button start-stop

Automatic climate control

Reclining and sliding function for the rear seat

Connected car features

Drive modes Digital driver display

10.25-inch infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Infinity sound system 7 airbags

Front and rear parking sensors

TPMS

ESC

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake

The Delta variant packs a good set of convenience and safety features, as well as connectivity features that have become important in recent times. Despite being an entry-level variant, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, ambient lighting, 7 airbags, soft-touch materials on the dash and even features like an electronic parking brake. What you miss out on is a parking camera, which we feel should have been offered from the base variant itself. Other than that, the base variant looks promising.

The Delta variant gets all the necessary features, making it look like a lower mid-spec variant rather than a base variant.

Maruti e Vitara Zeta

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Wireless phone charger

A reverse parking camera None None

Well, the Zeta variant is not very easy to recommend, as it does not bring much to the table over the base-spec Delta. What you do get is a wireless phone charger and a reverse parking camera. Both these features can be bought as accessories.

However, there is a reason this variant exists: it is the entry point to the larger battery pack option.

Pick the Zeta variant only if you want the larger battery pack and are on a budget. Otherwise, skip this and pick the top-end model.

Maruti e Vitara Alpha

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector LED headlamps

Fog lamps

Dual-tone finish Semi-leatherette seats 10-way adjustable powered driver seat

Single-pane glass roof

Ventilated front seats Subwoofer and tweeters 360-degree camera

Level-2 ADAS

The Alpha variant provides the ultimate experience and offers some nice features over the lower-spec variants. You get powered and ventilated seats, a better sound system and a better safety package as well with a 360-degree camera and ADAS. Talking about safety features, it is important to note that the e Vitara has secured a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The Alpha trim proves to be a worthy upgrade if features matter to you and budget is not a concern.

Powertrain

The e Vitara comes with two battery pack options in 49 kWh and 61 kWh sizes. Here’s a close look at the specifications:

Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Electric motor 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed range 344 km (WLTP) 543 km (ARAI)

Head over to this story if you want to know about the charging times, after-sales support and delivery timelines. Here’s how the e Vitara’s dimensions compare with the competition.

Maruti e Vitara Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and also the Tata Curvv EV. It will also take on the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.

Note: All images are of Alpha variant