All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Here’s What Each Variant Offers In Terms Of Features

    Published On Dec 04, 2025 02:02 PM By Yashein

    2.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    The e Vitara is one of the most feature-loaded Maruti Suzuki cars to date

    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, the e Vitara, is all set to launch in the coming weeks, with deliveries set to commence from early 2026. The electric SUV, which will be sold via the carmaker’s Nexa outlets, will come in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    The e Vitara is loaded to the brim with features, and in this report, we take a look at how the features are distributed across the three trims of the EV: 

    Maruti e Vitara Delta

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED DRLs

    • 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels

    • Roof-mounted spoiler 

    • ORVM with turn indicator

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Fabric seats

    • Soft-touch dual-tone interior

    • Soft-touch door pads

    • Footwell light and reading lamp

    • Multi-colour Ambient lighting 

    • Air purifier 

    • Front and rear charging ports (A and C Type)

    • Tilt and telescopic steering 

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start-stop

    • Automatic climate control 

    • Reclining and sliding function for the rear seat

    • Connected car features 

    • Drive modes

    • Digital driver display 

    • 10.25-inch infotainment

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    • Infinity sound system 

    • 7 airbags

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • TPMS 

    • ESC

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • ABS with EBD 

    • Electronic parking brake 

    Maruti e Vitara

    The Delta variant packs a good set of convenience and safety features, as well as connectivity features that have become important in recent times. Despite being an entry-level variant, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, ambient lighting, 7 airbags, soft-touch materials on the dash and even features like an electronic parking brake. What you miss out on is a parking camera, which we feel should have been offered from the base variant itself. Other than that, the base variant looks promising. 

    The Delta variant gets all the necessary features, making it look like a lower mid-spec variant rather than a base variant. 

    Maruti e Vitara Zeta

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • None

    • None

    • Wireless phone charger 

    • A reverse parking camera 

    • None

    • None

    Maruti e Vitara

    Well, the Zeta variant is not very easy to recommend, as it does not bring much to the table over the base-spec Delta. What you do get is a wireless phone charger and a reverse parking camera. Both these features can be bought as accessories. 

    However, there is a reason this variant exists: it is the entry point to the larger battery pack option. 

    Pick the Zeta variant only if you want the larger battery pack and are on a budget. Otherwise, skip this and pick the top-end model. 

    Maruti e Vitara Alpha

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • Projector LED headlamps 

    • Fog lamps

    • Dual-tone finish 

    • Semi-leatherette seats 

    • 10-way adjustable powered driver seat

    • Single-pane glass roof

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Subwoofer and tweeters

    • 360-degree camera

    • Level-2 ADAS 

    Maruti e Vitara

    The Alpha variant provides the ultimate experience and offers some nice features over the lower-spec variants. You get powered and ventilated seats, a better sound system and a better safety package as well with a 360-degree camera and ADAS. Talking about safety features, it is important to note that the e Vitara has secured a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. 

    The Alpha trim proves to be a worthy upgrade if features matter to you and budget is not a concern. 

    Powertrain 

    The e Vitara comes with two battery pack options in 49 kWh and 61 kWh sizes. Here’s a close look at the specifications: 

    Battery 

    49 kWh 

    61 kWh 

    Electric motor 

    1

    1

    Power 

    144 PS 

    174 PS 

    Torque 

    192.5 Nm

    192.5 Nm

    Claimed range 

    344 km (WLTP) 

    543 km (ARAI)

    Maruti e Vitara

    Head over to this story if you want to know about the charging times, after-sales support and delivery timelines. Here’s how the e Vitara’s dimensions compare with the competition

    Maruti e Vitara Rivals 

    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and also the Tata Curvv EV. It will also take on the upcoming Tata Sierra EV

    Note: All images are of Alpha variant

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti e Vitara

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Here’s What Each Variant Offers In Terms Of Features
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience