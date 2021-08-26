Maruti Seems To Be Working On Another Facelift For The Baleno

Published On Aug 26, 2021 12:38 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

This will likely be a thorough update with revisions to the cabin as well as the exterior

Maruti Baleno has been on sale since 2015 with a mild, mid-life update coming in 2019.

The spy shots hint at new tail lamps and a tweaked spoiler, but overall rear profile seems unchanged.

The 2022 Baleno could get revised upholstery and additional features.

Maruti currently offers the Baleno with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

Expect the updated Baleno to command a nominal premium.

A set of spy shots of a camouflaged Maruti Baleno have surfaced online, hinting at another update for the hatchback. The Baleno (in its hatchback avatar) has been on sale since 2015, and it got a mid-life refresh in 2019 to keep up with the times. While the next-gen model could still be some time away, it could do with a more thorough update first.

From the spy shots, the test mule seems to have revised tail lamps, which will likely be sleeker than the round units on the existing model. While there is no image of the front profile, Maruti could give the headlamps a similar treatment. Other changes expected on the outside include revised front and rear bumpers, a slightly tweaked spoiler, and new design for the alloy wheels. The rear windshield (with the wiper and washer) and the side profile appear to be unchanged.

Likely changes to the cabin include revised seat upholstery, additional features, an updated dash with a new steering wheel, and perhaps a new infotainment screen. Currently, the Baleno features LED-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, and push-button start/stop.

Standard safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. While the current Baleno covers all the basics it could get extra and improved features to keep abreast of its competition (read the Tata Altroz and the third-gen Hyundai i20).

The facelifted Baleno is unlikely to get any update to its mechanicals. It is currently powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm) mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech (90PS/113Nm), paired with a 5-speed MT. Maruti claims a mileage of 21.01kmpl for the petrol-manual variants, while those with the CVT return 19.56kmpl. On the other hand, the mild-hybrid powertrain offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.87kmpl.

We expect Maruti to price the updated Baleno at a slight premium over the existing model (priced between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 9.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted hatch could be launched in the first quarter of 2022. The Maruti Baleno goes up against the Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz , and Honda Jazz.

