The five-door Jimny’s boot space capacity measures up to 332 litres with the second row folded down

Maruti showcased the five-door Jimny at Auto Expo 2023.

It gets a longer wheelbase and two extra doors compared to the three-door model.

New images show that the Jimny’s boot is good enough for only a couple of luggage bags at best.

The Jimny offers more boot space than the Mahindra Thar (less than 200 litres).

Its three-door version gets more space upon folding down the second row.

India-spec model to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine; 4X4 to come as standard.

Expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

After making us wait for far too long, Maruti has finally decided to bring Suzuki’s iconic offroader, the Jimny, to India and showcased it at the Auto Expo 2023. To make it more suitable for our market, the carmaker has expanded its wheelbase to enhance the practicality of the SUV, while also giving it two extra doors. Another important area for Indian buyers is how much storage capacity a car’s boot offers. If you are on the lookout for the Jimny, some fresh photos of its boot have surfaced online showing just that, so do check them out.

Claimed Numbers Vs Real Scenario

Maruti says the Jimny has 208 litres of boot space with the second row up. Upon folding the second row down, it shoots up to 332 litres. While that sounds a lot promising on paper, when it comes to the real world, the new images show that it can carry only a couple of luggage bags at best. Even in the best arrangement, it would be suitable for stacking a maximum of three luggage bags.

Jimny vs Thar: Which Offers More Space?

When compared with that of the Jimny’s closest rival – the Mahindra Thar – the Maruti offroader’s boot space is visibly larger. While Mahindra hasn’t revealed the exact luggage capacity of the Thar (likely less than 200 litres), our space and practicality test had revealed that it can’t fit even one big-sized travel bag. That said, it is possible in the Jimny, as seen in the latest online images. Both the SUVs get 50:50 split-folding rear seats but don’t fold down fully flat, hampering the usable luggage stowing area.

Engine And Drivetrain

The India-spec Jimny will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/134Nm). It will come with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic gearbox. A four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) will be offered as standard.

Launch And Price Details

Maruti is expected to launch the Jimny in May. We expect its starting price to fall in the Rs 10-lakh ballpark (ex-showroom). It will be a competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

