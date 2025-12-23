Maruti Fronx Crash Tested By Australasian NCAP And Here’s The Rating It Got

The Fronx was rated 4-stars when it was crash tested by Japan NCAP earlier this year

Maruti cars are on a crash testing spree, and the made-in-India Maruti Fronx is the latest to have undergone a strict test under the Australasian NCAP. It has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating. The Fronx is the second model from the carmaker, following the Maruti Swift, to have been tested by ANCAP. Here’s how it performed in the test:

Results

The test scores of the Maruti Fronx are as follows:

Recently, some other Maruti cars have also undergone crash tests under several bodies, the reports of which you can check here:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 48 Percent

In the frontal crash test, the protection for the driver’s head and neck was good, but chest protection was weak and foot protection was marginal due to excessive pedal movement. Some hard areas behind the dashboard posed a risk to the upper legs of both front occupants. In side impact tests, protection was mostly good for almost all body parts, with only chest protection being adequate. In the more severe side pole test, the dummies’ head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good, while chest protection was rated marginal.

The Fronx does not get a centre airbag, so protection in certain side crash situations cannot be assessed. In a full-width frontal crash, rear seat safety was a concern, as the rear passenger’s chest and head protection were poor due to high seatbelt load and excessive forward movement.

Note: During the frontal crash test, the Fronx suffered a serious seatbelt failure, which caused the rear dummy to hit the front seat. This is a rather rare possibility and the buyers are advised by ANCAP not to use the rear seats until this issue is resolved.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 40 Percent

In child safety frontal crashes, the protection for the head and neck of both child dummies was poor, and chest protection ranged from poor to marginal. In side impact tests, the 6-year-old child dummy’s head protection was marginal, while the 10-year old dummy showed poor protection due to contact with the adjacent seat.

The Fronx does offer ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats, and most child seats can be fitted properly, though installation is not possible for some seats in the rear centre position. The car does not have a child presence detection system.

Vulnerable Road User Protection - 65 Percent

For pedestrians, the bonnet and windscreen offered good to adequate head protection across most areas, though hard spots near the windscreen pillars showed weaker results.

The protection for the legs was generally good, while the pelvis protection was poor. The Fronx is equipped with an automatic emergency braking system that can detect pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Safety Assist - 55 Percent

The Fronx comes with several active safety features in the Australian market, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping and blind spot monitoring. The automatic braking system performed well in car-to-car crash tests.

Maruti Fronx: Safety Features On Offer

The India-spec Maruti Fronx comes equipped with a decent set of safety features, including six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree parking camera and rear parking sensors.

The Fronx sold in Australia and New Zealand additionally offers advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Maruti Fronx: Price & Rivals

The Maruti Fronx is priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It doesn’t have a direct rival; however, it can be considered as an alternative against sub-4 metre SUVs like Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Kia Syros, and Skoda Kylaq.