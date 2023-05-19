Modified On May 19, 2023 10:05 AM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

Maruti’s new crossover also gets a practical accessory pack called the “Vilox”, priced almost at Rs 30,000

Exterior accessories include multiple garnishes, door visor and exterior styling kit.

Its interior can be jazzed up with interior styling kit, floor mats and window sunshades.

Maruti is offering the Fronx in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

It retails the crossover from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

After making its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the Baleno-based Maruti Fronx finally went on sale in April. It is being sold in five broad variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha – priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). While its stand-out design is one of its strengths, you can enhance it even further or personalise it to your taste with a wide range of accessories. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices. But first, let’s quickly check out the Vilox accessory pack that covers the essentials:

Vilox Pack, costing up to Rs 29,990, includes:

ORVM covers

Headlight garnish

Door visor

Body side moulding with red inserts

Exterior styling kit (grey+red skid plate front, side and rear)

Front and rear bumper garnish (black+red)

Seat covers with red highlights

Designer mat with red highlights

Door sill guard

Exterior

Accessory Item Price Front skid plate (grey+red) Rs 2,090 Side skid plate (grey) Rs 3,090 Rear skid plate (grey+red) Rs 2,490 Body side moulding Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,490 Rear spoiler extender (black+red) Rs 1,090 Alloy wheels (set of 4) Rs 34,760 to Rs 36,760 Wheel covers (set of 4) Rs 2,360 Body cover Rs 3,090 Front bumper garnish Rs 790 to Rs 890 Rear bumper garnish Rs 690 to Rs 750 ORVM cover Rs 240 to Rs 2,690 Wheel arch garnish Rs 890 Tailgate garnish Rs 990 Headlight garnish Rs 790 Reversing camera Rs 6,990 Front parking sensors Rs 5,650 Front grille garnish Rs 490 Door visor Rs 1,590 to Rs 2,190

Also Read: Maruti Models To Soon Offer These Two Safety Features As Standard

Interior

Accessory Item Price Interior styling kit Rs 6,990 Steering wheel cover Rs 510 3D mat Rs 2,990 Designer mat Rs 2,150 3D boot mat Rs 1,890 Door sill guard Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,990 Wireless mobile charger Rs 9,390 Window sunshade 2 door/ 4 door Rs 690/ Rs 1,050 Seatbelt cushion Rs 399 Logo projector lamp Rs 1,249 Child seat Rs 29,990 Seat covers Rs 8,170 to Rs 9,730 Nexa comfort collection Rs 3,790 Trunk organiser Rs 1,399 Neck cushion Rs 890 to Rs 920 Rear mobile/tablet holder Rs 845 Tissue box Rs 699 Pressure washer Rs 3,599 Car ioniser/ USB charger Rs 3,890 Vacuum cleaner + air inflator Rs 2,499 Dual port fast charger Rs 1,599 3-in-1 charger Rs 349 Car care kit Rs 799 to Rs 1,699 Single-din audio system Rs 6,490 to Rs 6,990 Double-din audio system Rs 8,990 to Rs 9,990 Touchscreen system Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990 Speakers Rs 2,490 to Rs 3,355

Also Read: 5-door Maruti Jimny Enters Series Production Ahead Of Launch In June

What Powers The Fronx?

Maruti has provided it with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/148Nm) with mild-hybrid technology, and the Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol unit (90PS/113Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, the naturally aspirated unit can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Competitors To The Fronx

As the Fronx does not have any direct rivals, it fights it out with sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza and also acts as an alternative to premium hatchbacks.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT