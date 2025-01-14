Maruti Eeco Completes 15 Years In The Indian Market

Since its inception in 2010, Maruti has sold more than 12 lakh units of the basic people mover till date

Maruti Eeco, the most basic and affordable MPV in India, has completed 15 years of its existence. Currently, the Eeco is being sold in both 5- and 7-seater configurations and more than 12 lakh units have been sold in the country. Along with the 15th-anniversary milestone, the carmaker has revealed certain interesting facts about the sales details of this MPV, which are as follows:

63 percent of the total sales of Maruti Eeco are generated from rural areas.

The Eeco is available with both naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options and 43 percent of the customers choose the CNG option.

Let us now take a look at what the Maruti Eeco has to offer:

Maruti Eeco: An Overview

The Maruti Eeco has been on sale since 2010 in India and it replaced the iconic Maruti Omni van in 2019. It has an affordable MPV and is hence offered with basic equipment outside, including halogen headlights, 13-inch steel wheels without covers, sliding rear doors and black bumpers.

Inside, it comes with a utilitarian dashboard design with a 3-spoke steering wheel, black AC vents and a beige interior theme. Amenities include manual AC with heater, cabin lights, an option between five and seven seats, and manually operable windows.

In terms of safety features, it comes with dual airbags for the front passengers, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and seatbelt reminders for front seats, ABS with EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Maruti Eeco: Powertrain Options

The Maruti Eeco comes with a naturally aspirated petrol and a petrol+CNG option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG option Power 81 PS 72 PS Torque 104 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Claimed fuel efficiency 19.71 kmpl 26.78 km/kg

Maruti Eeco: Price and Rivals

The Maruti Eeco is priced between Rs 5.32 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It does not have any direct rivals in India, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the sub-4m crossover Renault Triber MPV.

